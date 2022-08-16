ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

EBT card fraud reports on the rise due to card skimming, TDHS says

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BspVI_0hJOFzxR00

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is reporting a "sudden increase" in electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card fraud due to card skimming.

TDHS is working with the Office of Inspector General and law enforcement agencies to investigate the reports.

EBT cards are used to deliver Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Families First benefits to those eligible.

Officials with TDHS said if your EBT card has been compromised, call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444 as soon as possible to report the card as stolen. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder. TDHS also suggests filing a police report. Additionally, reporting the incident to the Office of Inspector General fraud hotline at 1-800-241-2629 can help with ongoing investigations.

Several people have reported to NewsChannel 5 that their benefits were stolen and they have not received information on how long it will take for the funds to be restored. TDHS said funds can't be automatically replaced, but the department is working with its federal partners to determine if the stolen benefits can be reissued.

Comments / 11

Caramel Love
3d ago

It's ABOUT TIME... THIS HAS BEEN REVEALED!!. This is an inside job... And the truth will come out!.

Reply
6
hillbilly
3d ago

no matter what there is ALOT of people Gosnell going with out Cas the government want to take care of outsiders bad enough they pay all their bills give them a real good check enough month insurance and let them work if they want whale the whole time good real Americans go with out..

Reply(2)
3
Related
RadarOnline

Woman Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Tennessee Jailhouse Meth Plan Goes Horribly Wrong

The Tennessee Department of Correction has revealed a diabolical plan gone wrong, Radar has learned.Back in February, while visiting boyfriend Joshua Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison, Rachal Dollard was observed passing from her mouth to his during a kiss a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. Neither the 33-year-old woman nor her 30-year-old paramour, or for that matter prison officials, were counting on the bag subsequently opening up in his stomach and overloading his metabolism with a fatal dose of meth.Following an investigation, Dollard was taken into custody this past weekend and has been charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Fraud#Tdhs#Families First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee is the #6 Worst State for Unfair Dismissal Claims, Research Reveals

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–New research, undertaken by Lensa, analysed the rates for unfair dismissal in different states as well as national figures, to find out how prevalent unfair dismissals are in different states, which causes for unfair dismissal are the most common, and which industries have the highest and lowest number of dismissals.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy