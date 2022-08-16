Read full article on original website
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. You know what we have plenty of at the theme parks right now? Food festivals. Yep, there are quite a few festivals underway at the theme parks, and this week, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker dive into three of them. We have an interview with one of the Disney chefs about what went into crafting the menu for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. We hear from the chef responsible for the new menu at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival. And we share details about Busch Gardens' Bier Fest. But first, a few updates on Disney Genie+ and Universal's holiday plans. Listen to this week's episode here!
A 'Game Of Thrones' Star Is Serving The Spiciest Pizza In A Florida City This Weekend
The spiciest pizza Papa John's has ever created is coming to one Florida city for a limited time and it's to honor Game of Thrones' new prequel, House of the Dragon. A cast member from the beloved series will be joining the franchise to serve customers. Kristian Nairn, who played...
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?
Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?
mynews13.com
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The event, now in its third year, will...
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
orlandoweekly.com
Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
What The Honk: A mess waiting to happen
ORLANDO, Fla. – Honks are becoming such a thing that you guys even tell me about them when you see me in person. I feel we may need to start some What The Honk merch!. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
fox35orlando.com
UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Search for Orlando woman’s killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday
The search for an Orlando woman's killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday. Renisha Lee was shot and killed Feb. 16, 2020, at the Palms mobile home park where she lived on Orange Blossom Trail. Her father, an Orlando pastor, works to advocate against gun violence. Lee's...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee news — Saturday’s about toys and comics!
If your kids — or your inner kid — needs to get out of the house Saturday, take them to the triumphant return of the Infinity Toy and Comic Convention at Osceola Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of comic books, anime,...
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Villages Daily Sun
Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In
Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
