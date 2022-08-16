ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First pediatric case of monkeypox confirmed in Florida

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The first case of monkeypox for a child four years or younger has been confirmed in the state of Florida.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported the case in Martin County, along Florida’s Treasure Coast. The case was reported to have happened in the past week.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report, there are currently 1,317 reported monkeypox cases in the state of Florida, with only nine affected individuals 19-years or younger.

There are at least six other pediatric monkeypox cases in the United States, including California, Indiana, Maine, and Washington D.C.

In Southwest Florida, there are 12 confirmed cases including eight in Lee County, three in Collier County, and one in Charlotte County. A total of 28 counties have reported at least one case.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Florida has the third most cases in the nation, behind only California (1,945) and New York (2,376).

Monkeypox can spread in multiple ways, including close contact and intimate contact. Some of the ways of contact include hugging, kissing and prolonged face-to-face contact. It can also be contracted by touching objects, such as bedding and towels, that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

The CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox for for people who may be more likely to come in contact with monkeypox.

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
