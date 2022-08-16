ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

James Island Charter High School opens new facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Take a glimpse into Charleston classrooms on the first day of school

The sound of squeaking new sneakers and hushed giggles filled Charleston County schools' hallways as about 50,000 students kicked off the new school year on Aug. 17. As students started class, district officials gathered in the media center at Pinehurst Elementary ready to give an overview of what this year will look like.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Education
County
Dorchester County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Society
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County School District purchases land for new high school

The Hampton County School District has leaped one major hurdle in its plan to build a new high school - the purchase of land to build it on. Following last week's announcement that $52 million had been procured from various funding sources, HCSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox announced this week that, during its Aug. 9 meeting, the Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of 62 acres of land, which is located across from the Hampton radio station on U.S. Highway 601, from local resident Varn Cummings to build the new high school. The property will be purchased for $400,000, a cost that will be funded by a capital outlay bond.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County School District piloting new three-pronged educator compensation opportunity at some schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Acceleration Schools Learning Community on Tuesday announced a three-pronged educator compensation opportunity for seven of its highest-need schools. According to the district, the Acceleration Schools Learning Community is a “comprehensive, multi-year school effort with a focus on serving...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#School District#School Board#Charity#Dd2 Education Foundation
The Post and Courier

Charleston medical startup lands $1.5M for eye disease treatment

A Charleston company that is working on a treatment for degenerative eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness has lined up a $1.5 million capital infusion. MitoChem Therapeutics announced the investment from Ichor Life Sciences of Lafayette, N.Y., this week. The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of a pharmaceutical eyedrop that's in the pre-clinical stage of development.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Junior Cotillion brings manners to Mount Pleasant youth

The Mount Pleasant Junior Cotillion teaches children from fourth to eighth grade how to mind their manners. Strong social skills in children have been linked to success in adulthood, and Junior Cotillion Director Mary Kennerty wants all her students to have the social skills they need to succeed. Kennerty, a...
live5news.com

Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is welcoming students back to school for the first day. Walking the halls of Pinehurst Elementary, Kennedy fist bumped with students, chatted with teachers and mingled with staff. “I left the house at six this morning. I saw all...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Post and Courier

Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County

The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Ponds residents continue to protest changes to community plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Ponds community filled the Dorchester County Council meeting room Monday evening, hoping to send a message to leaders. They went to show their opposition to the developer’s request to change the plans for the community. The Ponds has been...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board

Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy