The Hampton County School District has leaped one major hurdle in its plan to build a new high school - the purchase of land to build it on. Following last week's announcement that $52 million had been procured from various funding sources, HCSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox announced this week that, during its Aug. 9 meeting, the Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of 62 acres of land, which is located across from the Hampton radio station on U.S. Highway 601, from local resident Varn Cummings to build the new high school. The property will be purchased for $400,000, a cost that will be funded by a capital outlay bond.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO