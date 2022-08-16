Read full article on original website
live5news.com
James Island Charter High School opens new facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
foxcharleston.com
Berkeley County School District Teacher Recruitment Initiative Includes Pay Increase
We explore how local school districts are recruiting teachers. We sit down with Dr. Natasha Wright, Direction of Human Resource for Berkeley County School District on what’s available and required to apply.
The Post and Courier
Take a glimpse into Charleston classrooms on the first day of school
The sound of squeaking new sneakers and hushed giggles filled Charleston County schools' hallways as about 50,000 students kicked off the new school year on Aug. 17. As students started class, district officials gathered in the media center at Pinehurst Elementary ready to give an overview of what this year will look like.
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County School District purchases land for new high school
The Hampton County School District has leaped one major hurdle in its plan to build a new high school - the purchase of land to build it on. Following last week's announcement that $52 million had been procured from various funding sources, HCSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox announced this week that, during its Aug. 9 meeting, the Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of 62 acres of land, which is located across from the Hampton radio station on U.S. Highway 601, from local resident Varn Cummings to build the new high school. The property will be purchased for $400,000, a cost that will be funded by a capital outlay bond.
counton2.com
Charleston County School District piloting new three-pronged educator compensation opportunity at some schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Acceleration Schools Learning Community on Tuesday announced a three-pronged educator compensation opportunity for seven of its highest-need schools. According to the district, the Acceleration Schools Learning Community is a “comprehensive, multi-year school effort with a focus on serving...
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-medical home care agency has openings to fill. Jenkins Home Care LLC of Charleston provides personalized in-home care services to patients. Current openings include CNA, caregivers, home health aide, office manager, PRN RN, and PRN LPN. You may apply by clicking the link. Watch “Working...
The Post and Courier
Charleston medical startup lands $1.5M for eye disease treatment
A Charleston company that is working on a treatment for degenerative eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness has lined up a $1.5 million capital infusion. MitoChem Therapeutics announced the investment from Ichor Life Sciences of Lafayette, N.Y., this week. The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of a pharmaceutical eyedrop that's in the pre-clinical stage of development.
The Post and Courier
Junior Cotillion brings manners to Mount Pleasant youth
The Mount Pleasant Junior Cotillion teaches children from fourth to eighth grade how to mind their manners. Strong social skills in children have been linked to success in adulthood, and Junior Cotillion Director Mary Kennerty wants all her students to have the social skills they need to succeed. Kennerty, a...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is welcoming students back to school for the first day. Walking the halls of Pinehurst Elementary, Kennedy fist bumped with students, chatted with teachers and mingled with staff. “I left the house at six this morning. I saw all...
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
The Post and Courier
Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County
The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
live5news.com
Ponds residents continue to protest changes to community plans
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Ponds community filled the Dorchester County Council meeting room Monday evening, hoping to send a message to leaders. They went to show their opposition to the developer’s request to change the plans for the community. The Ponds has been...
walterborolive.com
New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board
Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
live5news.com
Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
bcsdschools.net
“I want every kid to feel like they belong here": Tiffany Brown is ready for year two as CBH principal
If a school year lasts 180 days, then that means students are given 720 days total to make their time in high school count. Tiffany Brown wants her students to keep that in mind while they are at Cane Bay High: “What do you do with your 720 days? How will you make a positive difference?”
The Post and Courier
Charleston gives out bonuses and raises minimum wage to $15 for all city employees
Months before setting the city's annual budget, Charleston City Council increased employee pay mid-year. Council on Aug. 16 approved raising the minimum wage for all municipal workers to $15 per hour. That applies to 482 city employees, including trash collectors, maintenance workers and parks staff. Council also approved $1,250 bonuses...
