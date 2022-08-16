ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Town Council adopts election results

By Janet Perez Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3351tX_0hJOF53M00

The Florence Town Council unanimously voted to adopt the results of the Aug. 2 primary election at its meeting last night.

Nicole Buccellato, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes were issued certificates of election. Voter approval of Proposition 459 also was adopted by the council.

In congratulating everyone who ran in the election, council members praised the positive campaigns each of the candidates ran.

Councilmember Arthur “Snake” Neal said the primary campaigns this year were refreshingly positive, especially compared to the contentious election he said he faced in 2020.

Pinal County reported that the total number of votes cast in the primary election in Florence was 3,577 out of a total voter base of 8,981. Voter turnout was 39.83%, slightly higher than the 2018 voter turnout. The 2022 primary was compared to 2018 because both were midterm elections.

Buccellato received 1,974 votes; Jose “Mo” Maldonado came in second with 1,611 votes; and current Florence Town Council Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes received 1,574 votes to score third place.

Cassandra Scherm received 1,483 votes, while incumbent Judy Hughes lost out on another term on the council coming in fifth place with 1,465 votes.

The candidates issued the following statements on the election:

Cassandra Scherm Scherm: “I would like to thank all the voters who shared their voice. I have an attitude of gratitude for all those who offered their support. I am relieved that it has ended and know I ran a positive campaign speaking nothing negative about the other candidates. I will continue to stand up for what is right, both morally and ethically, even if it means I will stand alone again. Thanks goes out to all the town employees for their service and work; their efforts do not go unnoticed. Prop. 459 for the win! I’m grateful that I was able to share the message of what a positive impact Prop. 459 will become. I will continue to serve and uplift the citizens of the Town of Florence in whatever capacity is needed.”

Florence Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes Cordes: “I am very pleased with the results although I am sad to see Judy Hughes leave us. She has been a huge asset to the council and our town. I didn't come onto council to make friends, but Judy and I have grown a friendship that I look forward to continuing. Prop. 459, I am pleased to see the voters overwhelming support on this very important matter and am committed to making sure we are responsible in how we raise our budget and making sure that every dollar spent is for the betterment of the community and our citizens. I hope to continue my fight for our small businesses and the responsible growth of Florence. We have some great opportunities coming our way and I am excited to be a part of the process. I congratulate all candidates on their campaigns and hope that even those that did not make it onto council still stay active in the community.”

Current Florence Town Councilmember Judy Hughes Hughes: “It was my honor to serve the constituents of Florence.”

Nicole Buccellato Buccellato: “In regard to the election, I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who placed their trust in me by casting a vote in my favor. I am very excited to get started at the beginning of the year! With Prop. 459 passing, that means the council will now need to be more transparent than ever to show the public the extra funds will go exactly where they are needed. My plans for council remain the same since the first day I began this journey – to continue to support public safety and our businesses while focusing on smart growth for our town’s future. I would also like to help create some more community activities in town for our youth and the elderly population.”

Maldonado has not yet released a statement.

Proposition 459, which called for a further increase to the town’s the permanent base adjustment first adopted in 2018, was overwhelmingly approved by Florence voters. The proposition received 2,457 “yes” votes compared to 826 “no” votes.

The Town of Florence has the swearing in meeting the first Monday in December.

"This will be a meeting that we will say farewell to Councilmember Anderson and Hughes and swear in our new members," stated Town Clerk and Interim Town Manager Lisa Garcia.

This meeting will take place on Dec. 5.

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Board’s concerns halt Miller Road bridge design

The design of the bridge over Rawhide Wash, a crucial element in the plan for the controversial Miller Road extension between Pinnacle Peak and Happy Valley roads, has come to a halt. The Development Review Board refused to approve the bridge’s design by a 4-3 vote until a number of...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Elections
Florence, AZ
Elections
City
Florence, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
independentsector.org

Voter ID Story: Stephen and Mary Beth in Arizona

The following is a guest blog authored by Reid Magney of VoteRiders, a Nonprofit Voter Empowerment Project Flagship Partner. When Stephen and Mary Beth Wagner moved from Alabama to Chandler, Arizona, in the fall of 2020, they were not able to vote in the presidential election. “We actually haven’t been able to vote in several years due to moving from state to state for our work,” Stephen said recently. But now they’re ready for Arizona’s primary on August 2 and the general election on November 8, thanks to VoteRiders.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services

Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
MESA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Hughes
InMaricopa

Crumbl Cookie facing huge hiring mess at Arizona Store

One of Maricopa’s newest businesses is off to a rocky start after terminating about 20 employees before even opening. The dessert restaurant, between MOD Pizza and Jimmy John’s in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hired about 70 employees for its opening July 29, according to store co-owner/operator Jacob Armstrong. However, about 20 of those employees were told after being onboarded that they would not be hired after all, leaving many without jobs.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Short-term rental in Scottsdale causing uproar in community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Short-term rentals are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in Scottsdale, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them. We've contacted the host of this particular rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back. Rentals range from $900 to $3,500 a...
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#The Florence Town Council
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

One killed in BHC rollover￼

BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy