Florence Town Council adopts election results

The Florence Town Council unanimously voted to adopt the results of the Aug. 2 primary election at its meeting last night.

Nicole Buccellato, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes were issued certificates of election. Voter approval of Proposition 459 also was adopted by the council.

In congratulating everyone who ran in the election, council members praised the positive campaigns each of the candidates ran.

Councilmember Arthur “Snake” Neal said the primary campaigns this year were refreshingly positive, especially compared to the contentious election he said he faced in 2020.

Pinal County reported that the total number of votes cast in the primary election in Florence was 3,577 out of a total voter base of 8,981. Voter turnout was 39.83%, slightly higher than the 2018 voter turnout. The 2022 primary was compared to 2018 because both were midterm elections.

Buccellato received 1,974 votes; Jose “Mo” Maldonado came in second with 1,611 votes; and current Florence Town Council Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes received 1,574 votes to score third place.

Cassandra Scherm received 1,483 votes, while incumbent Judy Hughes lost out on another term on the council coming in fifth place with 1,465 votes.

The candidates issued the following statements on the election:

Cassandra Scherm Scherm: “I would like to thank all the voters who shared their voice. I have an attitude of gratitude for all those who offered their support. I am relieved that it has ended and know I ran a positive campaign speaking nothing negative about the other candidates. I will continue to stand up for what is right, both morally and ethically, even if it means I will stand alone again. Thanks goes out to all the town employees for their service and work; their efforts do not go unnoticed. Prop. 459 for the win! I’m grateful that I was able to share the message of what a positive impact Prop. 459 will become. I will continue to serve and uplift the citizens of the Town of Florence in whatever capacity is needed.”

Florence Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes Cordes: “I am very pleased with the results although I am sad to see Judy Hughes leave us. She has been a huge asset to the council and our town. I didn't come onto council to make friends, but Judy and I have grown a friendship that I look forward to continuing. Prop. 459, I am pleased to see the voters overwhelming support on this very important matter and am committed to making sure we are responsible in how we raise our budget and making sure that every dollar spent is for the betterment of the community and our citizens. I hope to continue my fight for our small businesses and the responsible growth of Florence. We have some great opportunities coming our way and I am excited to be a part of the process. I congratulate all candidates on their campaigns and hope that even those that did not make it onto council still stay active in the community.”

Current Florence Town Councilmember Judy Hughes Hughes: “It was my honor to serve the constituents of Florence.”

Nicole Buccellato Buccellato: “In regard to the election, I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who placed their trust in me by casting a vote in my favor. I am very excited to get started at the beginning of the year! With Prop. 459 passing, that means the council will now need to be more transparent than ever to show the public the extra funds will go exactly where they are needed. My plans for council remain the same since the first day I began this journey – to continue to support public safety and our businesses while focusing on smart growth for our town’s future. I would also like to help create some more community activities in town for our youth and the elderly population.”

Maldonado has not yet released a statement.

Proposition 459, which called for a further increase to the town’s the permanent base adjustment first adopted in 2018, was overwhelmingly approved by Florence voters. The proposition received 2,457 “yes” votes compared to 826 “no” votes.

The Town of Florence has the swearing in meeting the first Monday in December.

"This will be a meeting that we will say farewell to Councilmember Anderson and Hughes and swear in our new members," stated Town Clerk and Interim Town Manager Lisa Garcia.

This meeting will take place on Dec. 5.