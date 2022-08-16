I have thought about being a police officer for about all my teenage years growing up here in Milwaukee. My friend Chris and I talked all the time about going to the academy and then patrolling the streets together to help keep our city safe. I just wanted to help people and make sure the law was equally applied to everyone. I will discuss my experiences in a later article on what really made me decide to become an officer. As an officer we have all had experiences that makes us say that is why I decided to do this job. In this article today I would like to tell you about a story that really touched retired officer P. Thomas Thadison III when he was still on the street working.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO