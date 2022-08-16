Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Yardbarker
Randall Cobb's warning to young receivers taking heat from Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the way we do things here'
Aaron Rodgers has traditionally been a hard quarterback to play for if you're a young wide receiver, and apparently, that hasn't changed much — even as he ages and has four MVP awards under his belt. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is clearly focused and all-in on getting to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll
Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade
Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen do not have a built-in relationship with
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Robert Griffin III: NFL 'failed' women with 'sickening' punishment for Deshaun Watson
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from dozens of visits with massage therapists. While the punishment for Watson enraged many, former quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From the Packers Second Preseason Game
Any Packers preseason game is going to be about Jordan Love’s development. This is another game where the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. 12 for 24 with 113 yards does not seem like a good stat line. However, some of the throws he made were absolute dots. The touchdown pass to who else but Romeo Doubs was placed perfectly. A lot of Love’s incompletions came on drops. Some of the throws were well placed but just dropped by the receivers. The rain definitely played a factor but the Packers have to figure out how to catch the ball. Overall, Love looked more confident and comfortable which is what the Packers wanted to see.
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith's Prediction Will Upset Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.
Yardbarker
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Comments / 0