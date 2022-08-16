Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
947jackfm.com
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
WSAW
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery arrives at prison to begin life sentence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 has arrived at the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin serving his life sentence. The prison, located in Waupun, is one of the state’s maximum security prisons. Henry West was...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Wausau jury trial postponed in near-fatal overdose death
A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December. John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
WSAW
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
tomahawkleader.com
Wausau woman charged with lying to purchase gun later used in fatal shooting of Merrill woman
MADISON – A Wausau woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 5 in Marshfield by the Marshfield Police Department and was formally charged with lying on her application to purchase guns from a federally licensed dealer. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Aug. 8 in Madison.
wtaq.com
Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash
WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
947jackfm.com
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
onfocus.news
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point firefighter finds new home in Plover
The Plover Fire Department filled out its management team this week, featuring some familiar faces from other agencies.
