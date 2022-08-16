Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Soul Asylum in Concert at South Park Amphitheater; Front Porch Opens ‘Grand Hotel’ (Fri., 8/19/22)
GRAND HOTEL (musical) by Luther Davis, Robert Wright, George Forrest, and Maury Yeston. Front Porch Theatricals. August 19 – 28 2) Lovers of musical theater love Front Porch Theatricals. The Pittsburgh company specializes in producing exceptional musicals that haven’t gotten quite the recognition of the major mega-hits. Some could be called cult classics, while the latest is simply called Grand Hotel. For its 1989 Broadway premiere the musical won five Tony Awards and was nominated for Best Musical (but lost to City of Angels for that one). Grand Hotel is adapted from the Vicki Baum novel that was also the basis of the 1932 Hollywood film in which Greta Garbo spoke her famous line “I want to be alone.” But actually, nobody gets to be alone in this story. It’s set between the World Wars in an elegant Berlin hotel where schemes and shenanigans unfold among characters both glitzy and not-so-glitzy. The Front Porch cast includes Daniel Krell, Scott Pearson, Daina Michelle Griffith in the Garbo role, Elizabeth Miller, Jason Swauger, and many more. Experience Grand Hotel at the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. (M.V.)
Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant
PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Little Italy Days, Pittsburgh's own Joker moment, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest hits of the week. As your host Hannah, I’m here to guide you through the biggest thrills and chills of our fair city this week. First off:. welcome to Little Italy...
pghcitypaper.com
“Bring earplugs”: Skull Fest brings punk, heavy metal to the ’Burgh
Don’t be surprised to hear Dusty Hanna, Skull Fest co-founder and owner of Allentown’s Skull Records, being wished a “Happy Birthday” during this weekend’s 12th annual punk and heavy metal festival. It’s not actually his birthday, but he doesn’t correct them — the gathering of over 70 hardcore acts is one heck of a way to celebrate another rotation around the sun. It’s all due to Skull Fest’s origins as a 30th birthday party thrown in 2009 for Hanna and his festival co-founder, Jimmy Rose.
thepittsburgh100.com
Take a stroll down Downtown’s Rainbow Road
Downtown’s Strawberry Way has a lovely ring to it, but Rainbow Road? Doesn’t it just scream with color?. If the name alone doesn’t brighten your mood, then check out the 440-foot-long, multicolored mural at your feet. Don’t worry – you’ve got some time to see it, as the urban artwork will be in place for three years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show
A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Banana split celebration returns to Latrobe this weekend
There is a bunch of appeeling fun in store for Latrobe this weekend. Beginning Friday, the city will kick off the 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration to commemorate the invention of the dairy delight. Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the fruity treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy on Ligonier Street.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
Ghouls and goblins wanted
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) - Amusements parks in Pennsylvania are hiring for the Halloween season.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
pghcitypaper.com
Shutterbugs combat litter bugs for Pennsylvania Resources Council photo contest
Still-life photography can provide a fresh new perspective on the objects, architecture, or infrastructure of everyday life. One contest will turn the genre into environmental action by encouraging shutterbugs to capture garbage left behind by litter bugs. Pennsylvania Resources Council announced the latest rendition of its Gene Capaldi Lens on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mustached cat from Hunker takes the cake in Meow Mix ads, international cat shows
Smudge the cat might have a mustache and goatee, but don’t be fooled — she’s a girl. The black and white cat from Hunker is well-known in Western Pa. and beyond. She has won titles in international cat shows hosted by the Cat Fanciers’ Association and most recently appeared in several Meow Mix advertisements.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin.
