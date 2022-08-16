Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Mark Cuban Sued For Promoting A ‘Ponzi Scheme’Tech Heralds
Related
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Urban Meyer lands another job after flunking with Jacksonville Jaguars
Few anticipated that Urban Meyer would be searching for a new job just one year after the Jacksonville Jaguars hired
Demarcus Robinson finds new home with Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have given former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson a new place to land in the NFL preseason. Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has found a new place to land in the NFL—and even in the AFC—with the news that he’d been signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games
NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better
NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL・
Liberty vs. Sky Game 2 Prediction and Odds for WNBA Playoffs First Round (Chicago Steps Up Their Defense Saturday)
The New York Liberty not only stunned the Chicago Sky as near double-digit underdogs in Game 1 of their first round WNBA Playoff series, they turned the tables on Chicago in historic fashion. With the Sky up 91-85 with 3:31 to go, Chicago got outscored 13-0, as the Liberty set...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0