Jefferson County, AL

CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
The Trussville Tribune

26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Bremen man on Friday, August 19, at approximately 12 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
AL.com

1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire

Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
wbrc.com

Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
AL.com

Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham

UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple vehicles broken into in Trussville and Pinson

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Trussville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County’s Lieutenant Joni Money stated that vehicles located on Towhee Drive in Pinson were broken into, and most of the vehicles broken into were left unlocked. “According […]
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

