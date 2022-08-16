Read full article on original website
St. Clair Sheriff’s Office search for missing Odenville 15-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Odenville 15-year-old girl. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kayti Garner was last seen wearing a black pullover with a white Nike check, red pants, and black sandals. Garner is said to be […]
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Bremen man on Friday, August 19, at approximately 12 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl not seen for weeks in Jefferson County
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks. Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and […]
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire
Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
wbrc.com
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
wbrc.com
Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
wbrc.com
Person found dead in house fire in Docena
DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted for questioning after checks worth over $9000 fraudulently cashed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a felony identity theft investigation after checks totaling over $9,000 were fraudulently cashed in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said the checks were cashed back in May at local banks. The police department provided surveillance images...
Unidentified victim found after firefighters extinguish house fire
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unidentified victim was found after firefighters extinguished a house fire on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 12:21 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Minor Heights Fire and Rescue Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of 6th […]
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
42-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for murder from a 1999 conviction out of Autauga County died on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 6:09 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony J. Gay was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by […]
wbrc.com
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
alreporter.com
Her son died in Easterling Correctional Facility; she’s still waiting for answers
Angel Harris was told that her son died in prison of a seizure, something he had never suffered from before. Then, no further information from correctional staff for roughly four months. Reginald Alford, Harris’ son, was serving 35 years at Easterling Correctional Facility for a murder committed in Jefferson County...
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
Multiple vehicles broken into in Trussville and Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Trussville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County’s Lieutenant Joni Money stated that vehicles located on Towhee Drive in Pinson were broken into, and most of the vehicles broken into were left unlocked. “According […]
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
