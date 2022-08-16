Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Hundreds Turn out for License Plate Replacement Event in Erie
About 500 drivers received help getting their hard-to-read license plates replaced during an event held by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie). So many people showed up the event was moved from Bizzarro’s district office on Peninsula Dr. to the old K-Mart plaza at W. 26th and Sterrettania Rd. Bizzarro...
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
Millcreek Police investigating stolen business signs
Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of four signs valued at $1,000 from a business in Millcreek Twp. which occurred on August 16, 2022. According to a release, a white male suspect was observed on camera exiting a gray 4-door crew cab Ford F-150 with a chrome toolbox in the bed and chrome step […]
Hamot Road in Summit Township closed
PennDOT has recently announced that a portion of Hamot Road will be closed at the intersection of Oliver and Flower Roads has closed due to construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township. This road closed on Aug. 15 and is expected to reopen on Aug. 25. Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will […]
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
erienewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
Woman Accused of Assaulting Officer, Yelling Racial Slurs at Pedestrians in Fountain Park Due in Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting an officer and yelling racial slurs at pedestrians in Fountain Park is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Yvonne McCrae, listed as Franklin-transient, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m....
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Government Technology
Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower
(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
