ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 2

Grazia Sher
3d ago

Bless you for saving that precious baby. Thank you for your kindness and compassion. Hopefully the beautiful kitty will find a loving home and feel safe and secure from now on!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Fairfax County, VA
Pets & Animals
Fairfax County, VA
Government
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
County
Fairfax County, VA
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Animal Control#Storm Drain#Cat
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash at Seven Corners

(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) A pedestrian has died after a crash in Seven Corners that reportedly involved two different vehicles, the Fairfax County Police Department says. Police received a call for service to the 6200 block of Arlington Blvd at 8:38 a.m., according to FCPD spokesperson Sgt. Tara Gerhard. The person was transported to a hospital, where they died. Both drivers remained on the scene, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Rust on rails delays Metro Silver Line safety drill

RESTON, Va. — An emergency safety drill on Metro's soon-to-open Silver Line extension Wednesday ended up delayed when rust was found on the tracks. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a tweet that although the drill was delayed, the rust is no reason for greater concern. "While today’s...
ASHBURN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
alxnow.com

Alexandria rolls out new design for bus stops

The City of Alexandria could be rolling out a new kind of bus stop with some substantial improvements over the current one. It’s no hoity-toity $1 million Arlington bus stop, but the new shelters have modifications designed to make them more durable. “Once approved, this bus shelter model will...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town

Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy