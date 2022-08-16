Read full article on original website
Grazia Sher
3d ago
Bless you for saving that precious baby. Thank you for your kindness and compassion. Hopefully the beautiful kitty will find a loving home and feel safe and secure from now on!
Reply
2
Related
WJLA
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
WJLA
Woodbridge resident falls asleep cooking, causes apartment fire displacing 11 people
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Crews responded to a fire in Woodbridge early Thursday morning they say was caused by someone falling asleep while cooking. Units were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 13000 block of Tanazari Way for a reported apartment fire. Crews arrived to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
WJLA
Inspector assesses damage inside Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts after fiery crash
Inspectors made it inside Ireland's Four Courts Thursday to determine the extent of the damage almost a week after a fiery car crash in Arlington, Virginia. One of the inspectors told 7News an expansion built onto the rear of the pub was not affected by the fire that followed the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
cvillecountry.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Inside Nova
Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel
An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
1 dead after several shots fired inside Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a reported shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Hyattsville Police Department. 7News Reporter Brad Bell is at the scene of the mall and said sources told him several shots were fired in...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash at Seven Corners
(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) A pedestrian has died after a crash in Seven Corners that reportedly involved two different vehicles, the Fairfax County Police Department says. Police received a call for service to the 6200 block of Arlington Blvd at 8:38 a.m., according to FCPD spokesperson Sgt. Tara Gerhard. The person was transported to a hospital, where they died. Both drivers remained on the scene, according to police.
Rust on rails delays Metro Silver Line safety drill
RESTON, Va. — An emergency safety drill on Metro's soon-to-open Silver Line extension Wednesday ended up delayed when rust was found on the tracks. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a tweet that although the drill was delayed, the rust is no reason for greater concern. "While today’s...
WJLA
Family concerned, Montgomery Co. police asking for help as mother, infant son go missing
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother and her 8-month-old infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince Georges County. Vines is approximately 5-feet-7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
Mall at Prince George’s shooting leaves at least ‘one injured’ after shots fired in food court
AT least one person has reportedly been shot after gunfire erupted in the food court of a mall. The shooting unfolded at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department rushed to the mall at around 4pm after receiving calls of shots fired...
alxnow.com
Alexandria rolls out new design for bus stops
The City of Alexandria could be rolling out a new kind of bus stop with some substantial improvements over the current one. It’s no hoity-toity $1 million Arlington bus stop, but the new shelters have modifications designed to make them more durable. “Once approved, this bus shelter model will...
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
fox5dc.com
Leesburg man charged after charging officer with drill, starting fire at residence
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Leesburg man has been charged with felony assault after damaging property, lunging at officers with a drill and lighting items on fire, according to police. Elmer Portillo, 53, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a...
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash.
alxnow.com
Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town
Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Comments / 2