757 Accelerate attracts 7 more startups to downtown Norfolk with $20K grants, office space and more

757 Accelerate continues to attract startups to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hampton Roads.

The nonprofit accelerator program announced seven new companies selected to participate in its next intensive startup 12-week program that kicks off Aug. 29.

The early-stage businesses were chosen from 155 applicants. Each entrepreneur will receive a $20,000 grant; connections to mentors, investors, resources and customers to test their product and business model; and free office space in the 757 Startup Studios at Assembly in downtown Norfolk.

Launched in 2018, the program gives promising startups a boost in reaching the next level. To date, 757 Accelerate has 25 companies in its portfolio that have raised more than $52 million in equity capital, created more than 200 jobs and generated more than $22 million in revenue.

Evans McMillion, 757 Accelerate’s executive director, said in a news release that each of the new companies, whether in health care, “fintech” or financial technology, workforce development, real estate or supply chain management, addresses a specific market gap, has interesting traction and is backed by a great team.

“We are excited to see how leveraging our deep bench of experienced mentors, industry experts, customers, and regional ecosystem resources can help move these startups further faster,” McMillion said.

Monique Adams, 757 Collab managing director, said they continue to focus on building an inclusive ecosystem that includes women, people of color and military veterans. Six of the new companies include underrepresented founders.

The following companies make up the fifth cohort:

Chainparency : Provides global turnkey blockchain traceability for any organization regardless of size or budget.

ConConnect : A networking platform, including services, resources and employers, for formerly incarcerated job seekers.

Crunchy Hydration : A line of sparkling waters that promotes the practice of mindful hydration.

Dreami : A platform that connects mentees to mentors through automation of the onboarding, training, matching and tracking of mentorship programs for nonprofits, universities and corporations.

Hubly Surgical : A patented medical drilling technology that uses autostop, force indication and battery power.

NFTYDoor: A digital lending platform that provides faster access to the $11 trillion home equity loan market via a one-minute application, instant offers and a quick closing window.

Reelist: Provides job seekers an inside look into companies via short-form videos that highlight jobs, culture and mission.

