9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York
Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
CARS・
Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]
Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
12 Adirondack Homes For Sale That Would Be Dreamy This Fall!
The Adirondacks in the fall. There is nothing quite like it. This gallery is a list of a dozen stunning homes that are currently for sale in the High Peaks region. Granted, they all come with a whopping price tag, but we can look can't we?. These incredible homes cover...
Apples, Cider & Donuts, Oh My! 8 Apple Orchards in CNY to Enjoy Fall
Apples, cider, and donuts, oh my! If you love fall and all it has to offer, there are plenty of places in Central New York where you can spend the day picking apples, walking through corn mazes, or just enjoying apple cider. Orchards usually open for apple picking season in...
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
New York School District Changes ‘Insensitive’ Native American Mascot
Another New York school has changed its Native American mascot.. Waterloo Central Schools will go from being the Waterloo Indians to the Tigers this fall. The Finger Lakes school district changed its mascot after the board voted to drop the insensitive Native American name. “I would like to thank the...
800 Pounds of Butter Has Arrived! Construction Begins on 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The butter has arrived at the New York State Fair. More than 800 pounds of it. It's all to create the annual Butter Sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been...
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
New Yorkers Will Have To Spend an Extra $168 on Back to School This Year
If you've already been pinching your pennies because the cost of literally everything has gone up, then you know how painful the thought of back to school shopping is right now. It won't come as a surprise that back to school shopping is going to be more expensive this year...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
