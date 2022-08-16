ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York

Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
UTICA, NY
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?

"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
CARS
Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]

Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
ALDEN, NY
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

