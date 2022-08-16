Read full article on original website
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Turkey crash: Fifteen people killed and 22 injured as bus collides with emergency vehicles
Fifteen people have died and 22 were injured after a bus collided with an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, according to a regional official. “In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance,” the governor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, said. Local reports suggest that an ambulance, a fireengine and a bus carrying journalists were all involved in a collision with a passenger bus.A passenger bus reportedly overturned on Saturday and dragged for several metres along the road. In the process it hit a fire brigade and...
