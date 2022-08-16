Fifteen people have died and 22 were injured after a bus collided with an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, according to a regional official. “In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance,” the governor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, said. Local reports suggest that an ambulance, a fireengine and a bus carrying journalists were all involved in a collision with a passenger bus.A passenger bus reportedly overturned on Saturday and dragged for several metres along the road. In the process it hit a fire brigade and...

ACCIDENTS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO