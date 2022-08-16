ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

107.3 KFFM

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Filling Up The Tank? Prices Are Down But Still Painful to Pump

It's mid August and gas prices in Yakima are still high despite an 11.3 cent decrease over the last week. According to GasBuddy gas is selling for an average of $4.58 a gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you buy diesel the national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE

One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
BELLEVUE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders

When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington

Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

