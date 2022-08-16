Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Filling Up The Tank? Prices Are Down But Still Painful to Pump
It's mid August and gas prices in Yakima are still high despite an 11.3 cent decrease over the last week. According to GasBuddy gas is selling for an average of $4.58 a gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you buy diesel the national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
Yakima Valley Weekender: Lowriders, summer sendoff and dogs in the pool
The days are getting shorter. Temperatures are still warm, but the nights are cooling off. The inevitable is near: the end of summer. I’ve always been a staunch believer that summer isn’t over until Sept. 21. I refuse to acknowledge pumpkin spice lattes before that. But there is...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center
YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department’s first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He’s the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in...
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
Yakima, WA
