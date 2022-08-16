U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates surge

ST. LOUIS – Home builders said the housing market is in a recession.

Builder confidence has declined for eight months in a row. This is the worst period of consecutive declines since the housing market collapse in 2007. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate almost doubled since the start of this year.

According to the National Association of Realtors – the median home price is now more than $413,000. Soaring construction costs also cooled the market for homebuyers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.