ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates surge

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCLKd_0hJOCljs00

ST. LOUIS – Home builders said the housing market is in a recession.

Builder confidence has declined for eight months in a row. This is the worst period of consecutive declines since the housing market collapse in 2007. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate almost doubled since the start of this year.

Trending: O’Fallon man attacks employee in Central West End

According to the National Association of Realtors – the median home price is now more than $413,000. Soaring construction costs also cooled the market for homebuyers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
FOX 2

Centene cancels planned headquarters in North Carolina

ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina. The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model. Centene has 1,700 employees in North […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mortgage#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
constructforstl.org

This Clayton Private Equity Executive Now Owns a Roofing Company

From St. Louis INNO: After nearly four years of working at Clayton-based private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners, Stefan Sigurdson decided in December 2020 to chart his own path. He wanted to put his career experience in banking and private equity to use as a business owner, kicking off...
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Clayton-based Centene canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina. The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of Centene’s workforce is remote or following a hybrid model, the company said. “Since announcing our plans to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County

Andrew Collins has rented his home in Florissant for years. But he suspected that was coming to an end when real estate brokerage firm Main Street Renewals bought his home last year. Collins recently got word that he has to vacate the property because Main Street Renewals wants to renovate...
5 On Your Side

Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy