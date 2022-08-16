Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
my40.tv
Seven arrested in single day on gun, drug charges in various Asheville locations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 while conducting crime prevention in locations across the city, Asheville Police Department arrested seven people on gun, drug and larceny charges. Many of the arrests involved the execution of warrants. Nathan Paul Baker, Jr. (7/04/2002) was given a $23,000 secured...
my40.tv
Police didn't respond to 911 call at Maple Crest, deadly shooting happened hour later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Only on News 13, an investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A News 13 records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour...
my40.tv
No excessive force charges will be filed against Buncombe deputy, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of excessive force charges. Lt. Scott Robinson was accused of excessive force for actions during a Feb. 17 arrest. District Attorney Todd Williams said no charges will be filed against Robinson after an SBI investigation. No other...
my40.tv
'Firearms haven't been an issue in the past,' RAD owners respond to armed robbery
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The search continues for two men who robbed a couple at gunpoint in the River Arts District early Sunday morning. The violence has business owners concerned and taking extra precautions. The robbery happened sometime after midnight in the 100 block of Roberts Street. The suspects...
my40.tv
Fugitive arrested after evading police for months, stolen property recovered
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After months on the run, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday. Authorities said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he failed to appear in court. During that time, Queen had acquired multiple other felony warrants and orders for his arrest.
my40.tv
NTSB report released on June plane crash in Transylvania Co. that seriously injured 3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have provided an update on the June plane crash that seriously injured three people in Transylvania County. An NTSB report says three adults on the plane were flying June 16, 2022, above Camp Kahdalea, located just outside Brevard. The report says they were dropping...
my40.tv
Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
my40.tv
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
my40.tv
Community comes together one year later to remember victims of deadly 2021 flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Community members and leaders came together Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly flooding in Haywood County, one year ago. On August 17, 2021, six people were tragically killed in a flood that was the result of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The...
my40.tv
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
my40.tv
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
my40.tv
Hearing held to dismiss HCA lawsuit; judge says ruling could come in next few weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital was back before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The lawsuit was filed last year by six Buncombe County residents, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in western North Carolina. A supplemental hearing...
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
my40.tv
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
my40.tv
City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
my40.tv
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
my40.tv
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
