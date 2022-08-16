ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMRPp_0hJOCAH700

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.

Trending: City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off

Police responded to another shooting less than an hour later, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. A man was shot in the 4300 block of California Avenue. Police found the victim laying in the street after he was shot several times.

The victim was sent to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Police have identified the victim of the California Avenue shooting as Michael Wiott, 31, of House Springs, Missouri.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both shootings. Additional information in both investigations is limited. If you have any information, contact the STLMPD Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Hamilton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
House Springs, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hamilton Heights#Police#Violent Crime#Louis#Wells Avenue#City Museum#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide. Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” on July 30, 2022, at the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave around 5:53 p.m. They located the victim, Tyrone Roseburrow, a 48-year-old Black Male, of the 0 block of Simmons Dr., Jennings, MO, on the sidewalk, suffering from puncture wounds. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy