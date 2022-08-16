Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.

Police responded to another shooting less than an hour later, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. A man was shot in the 4300 block of California Avenue. Police found the victim laying in the street after he was shot several times.

The victim was sent to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Police have identified the victim of the California Avenue shooting as Michael Wiott, 31, of House Springs, Missouri.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both shootings. Additional information in both investigations is limited. If you have any information, contact the STLMPD Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

