Man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 stabbing in south Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing and killing a man in south Austin in March 2019 .

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said Leroy Salazar Garza, 48, pleaded guilty before jury selection was supposed to start for his trial.

In July 2019, Garza was charged for the murder of Benito Luna-Vargas, 34, after DNA results matched Garza to evidence found at the scene. Garza was then indicted in September 2019 on the counts of murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to the DA’s Office.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victims’ family.”

The murder took place in the 1200 block of Southport Drive, which is just north of Ben White Boulevard. Luna-Vargas was found at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Austin Police said previously Luna-Vargas’ brother was also assaulted at the same time and injured.

At least one other suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing — Jessica Romero.

