PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21

From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant

PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

The New KDKA Radio Lineup

Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again

PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McCandless museum features West View history

Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
WEST VIEW, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Music in the Streets returns to Irwin

Music in the Streets returned to downtown Irwin on Thursday evening. The event was presented by Irwin Business and Professional Association and Duncan Financial. Scheduled to perform were: Bob Brooks, at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street; Elaine Painter & Gary, at Brandy’s Basement; the Kenny Blake Band on the Fourth Street stage; the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Theatre Courtyard on Main Street; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band, with dancers Mary Louise King and Jim Wallace in the Fifth Street parking lot.
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Stately “Mini-Mansion” in Shadyside

Located on one of the East End of Pittsburgh’s most coveted and private roads, this museum-quality residence has been refinished from top to bottom. Architecturally significant and awe-inspiring in every detail. Impressive foyer and winding staircase, exquisite formal living room and dining room with burnished wood moldings and intricate fine details, newer country cook’s gourmet kitchen with adjoining family and morning rooms, first floor paneled library with den or office, new custom baths, finished lower level, welcoming back veranda overlooking professionally landscaped yard, dedicated mudroom, and everything that one would expect to be included in this amazing mini-mansion.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield

Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!

Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Radio Ink

WESA Morning Host Retiring

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home

Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
SENECA, PA

