ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conover, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Conover, NC
Conover, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberties#Violent Crime#Special Victim S Unit
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Salisbury police investigating shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy