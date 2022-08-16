Read full article on original website
WBTV
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
Woman arrested with 17+ pounds of meth valued at $1.2M: deputies
Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.
Iredell County K-9 tracks suspect who fled deputies after crash, authorities say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the […]
Suspect runs, AR-15 rifle, cocaine seized in Iredell County, deputies say
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party […]
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
FOX Carolina
Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest Iredell County Man For Drug Trafficking After Traffic Stop In Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a 52-year-old Iredell County man for drug trafficking after finding illegal narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop on Saturday. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. During...
Man orders kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun before being arrested: Deputies
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.
wccbcharlotte.com
Federal Authorities: South Carolina Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, federal authorities say. In addition to the prison term, authorities say Lawrence Robinson, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release. According to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
WBTV
Salisbury police investigating shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WBTV
Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in northwest Charlotte last week. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes, for a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police found...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
