ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Related
Thrillist

The 10 Best Lake Houses for Escaping NYC

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It was bound to happen eventually: You need a break...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
wabcradio.com

Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

13 Popular French Restaurants in the US To Try

America is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. French cuisine is no exception, with there being several fantastic French restaurants located throughout the country. These restaurants provide excellent food — from steak frites to onion soup to escargot — and exceptional service. French restaurants are also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Air Traffic Control#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft
Thrillist

Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion

Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FAA
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Thrillist

An Immersive Cannabis Museum Is Coming to NYC This Fall

New Yorkers will soon be able to learn everything about their favorite strains, and more. A weed museum is officially coming to NYC, and it is set to open this fall. Sprawling across 30,000 square feet, the space will be a learning environment for both weed fans and business owners, The Real Deal reports. Dubbed The House of Cannabis (THCNYC for short), the museum will feature interactive spaces and installations to teach about the history of cannabis, and visitors will be able to catch rotating weed artifacts and artwork exhibits. According to Frey, it will be an immersive 4D experience, and it will even include smells to create an all-around experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy