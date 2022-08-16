New Yorkers will soon be able to learn everything about their favorite strains, and more. A weed museum is officially coming to NYC, and it is set to open this fall. Sprawling across 30,000 square feet, the space will be a learning environment for both weed fans and business owners, The Real Deal reports. Dubbed The House of Cannabis (THCNYC for short), the museum will feature interactive spaces and installations to teach about the history of cannabis, and visitors will be able to catch rotating weed artifacts and artwork exhibits. According to Frey, it will be an immersive 4D experience, and it will even include smells to create an all-around experience.

