WKTV
FAA: Expect less flights, delays in NYC airports due to staffing shortages
The Federal Aviation Administration says it is reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing. The agency says departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours Monday at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. The FAA says...
United Airlines flight from Newark diverted to Washington due to disruptive passenger
A disruptive passenger onboard a flight to Costa Rica from Newark Liberty International Airport caused the plane to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles hub early Wednesday, according to the airline.
Staffing issues cause delays, frustration at all 3 major New York City-area airports
Two-hour delays were possible at New York City-area airports Monday, due to staffing issues at air traffic control centers, according to the FAA.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Lake Houses for Escaping NYC
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It was bound to happen eventually: You need a break...
wabcradio.com
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
restaurantclicks.com
13 Popular French Restaurants in the US To Try
America is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. French cuisine is no exception, with there being several fantastic French restaurants located throughout the country. These restaurants provide excellent food — from steak frites to onion soup to escargot — and exceptional service. French restaurants are also...
NYPD shuts down Weed World Bus
New York has not yet issued licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana.
Thrillist
Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion
Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines, doctors discuss other threats
Amid the typical questions about returning to school, such as finding friends in their classes and navigating to the right room at the right time, students on Long Island and elsewhere are preparing for the third year of the pandemic while other health care concerns loom. As the summer enters...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Thrillist
An Immersive Cannabis Museum Is Coming to NYC This Fall
New Yorkers will soon be able to learn everything about their favorite strains, and more. A weed museum is officially coming to NYC, and it is set to open this fall. Sprawling across 30,000 square feet, the space will be a learning environment for both weed fans and business owners, The Real Deal reports. Dubbed The House of Cannabis (THCNYC for short), the museum will feature interactive spaces and installations to teach about the history of cannabis, and visitors will be able to catch rotating weed artifacts and artwork exhibits. According to Frey, it will be an immersive 4D experience, and it will even include smells to create an all-around experience.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
nysportsday.com
NY Casino Owner: Location Near Citi Field is Most Likely Spot For New Downstate Casino
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Real estate developer and Tioga Downs Casino Resort owner Jeff Gural declared New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s plan for a casino near Citi Field the most likely to happen in downstate New York unless “they screw it up totally.”. Speaking at the...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
