mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
WCAX
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters. Green Mountain Power is changing the way your lights go on and off by putting up storage batteries all over Vermont. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 9 hours...
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building
In Montpelier, the pipes that carry water through the streets — from homes to restaurants and government buildings — have been breaking often. City and state officials say it’s a combination of the city’s old pipes and unusually high pressure of the water running through them. Read the story on VTDigger here: High water pressure in Montpelier drinking water system prompts multi-day outage for apartment building.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
Fair celebrates 100 years at Essex fairgrounds
The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast approaching but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.. Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in […]
miltonindependent.com
Champlain Valley Fair is searching for volunteers to make its 100th anniversary a success
ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where...
mynbc5.com
Police: Vermont man stole money from church through embezzlement scheme
BURKE, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with embezzlement after he stole a large sum of money from a local church. Police said Gerald Prevost, 71, of Lyndon, embezzled money on four separate occasions in July from the East Burke Congressional Church. Prevost was issued a citation...
colchestersun.com
Colchester selectboard requests VTrans safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester after citizen input, increase in severity of crashes
The Colchester selectboard is requesting the Vermont Department of Transportation to conduct a full safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester from Jasper Mine Road to the Lamoille River Bridge. Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen and Director of Public Works Bryan Osborne asked the selectboard to approve the request...
