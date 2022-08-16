Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
KFYR-TV
New Salem man sentenced to probation for altercation with law enforcement
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a New Salem man to one year of probation for an altercation with law enforcement. Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say last October, 86-year-old Kenneth Groce pulled up next to a patrol vehicle conducting radar enforcement, accused deputies of harassing his grandsons, and attempted to trap the deputy in the patrol vehicle while threatening to kill him.
KNOX News Radio
Report faults prison guard’s checks in ND murderer’s suicide
An investigation into the prison suicide of a man convicted in a 2019 quadruple slaying in North Dakota found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Chad Isaak was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Isaak was appealing his convictions and life sentences for the killings of four people at a Mandan property management company. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Wednesday that Sgt. Deandre Adams has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation at the prison is completed. Adams declined comment. The Highway Patrol says no charges against Adams are expected.
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
KFYR-TV
Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
Tornadoes Caught On Camera in McLean County North Dakota
According to several news outlets, there was a minor tornado outbreak on Monday, August 15th in northern McLean county. Two sets of tornados were confirmed touchdowns near Ruso, North Dakota, and Strawberry Lake which are both north of Turtle Lake, North Dakota about 20 miles. Ruso, North Dakota has the...
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
Bismarck Man’s Simple Goal – To Win A Trophy – Of Any Kind
There are so many of us that take things for granted, and believe me I'm bigtime guilty in this department. I came across yet another genuine, compelling, honest post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page, and this is one of the reasons why I love this group, because it can compel others in BisMan to open up and reach out. For the most part, those that wish to respond to posts are positive, let me just share this with you and see if you feel the same way I do:
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
KFYR-TV
St. Mary’s Academy principal welcomes students back on horseback
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have our first day of school traditions. For many, it means a back-to-school photo. This year’s photos look a little different for students at St. Mary’s Academy. The smiles in those pictures, are a little bigger this year. There’s a good reason...
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
KFYR-TV
Back to school, the vaccines you need
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents and kids are stocking up on school supplies, new clothes, and new shoes to start the school year off right. But there’s one important thing they shouldn’t overlook. Making sure your child is up to date on their school immunization requirements is just...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
PHOTOS: Tornadoes take over McLean County
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, we’re in North Dakota, and McLean County was hit by not one but TWO tornadoes on Monday. One was near Ruso and the other by Strawberry Lake. One of our viewers got both of them on camera: We had viewers from the area sending us […]
KFYR-TV
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
KFYR-TV
EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Ruso area of McLean County on Monday, August 15 receiving the ratings of EF-2, EF-1, and EF-Unkown. The first tornado occurred four miles east of Ruso at approximately 5:08 p.m. and lasted only about...
