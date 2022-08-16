Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Soul Asylum in Concert at South Park Amphitheater; Front Porch Opens ‘Grand Hotel’ (Fri., 8/19/22)
GRAND HOTEL (musical) by Luther Davis, Robert Wright, George Forrest, and Maury Yeston. Front Porch Theatricals. August 19 – 28 2) Lovers of musical theater love Front Porch Theatricals. The Pittsburgh company specializes in producing exceptional musicals that haven’t gotten quite the recognition of the major mega-hits. Some could be called cult classics, while the latest is simply called Grand Hotel. For its 1989 Broadway premiere the musical won five Tony Awards and was nominated for Best Musical (but lost to City of Angels for that one). Grand Hotel is adapted from the Vicki Baum novel that was also the basis of the 1932 Hollywood film in which Greta Garbo spoke her famous line “I want to be alone.” But actually, nobody gets to be alone in this story. It’s set between the World Wars in an elegant Berlin hotel where schemes and shenanigans unfold among characters both glitzy and not-so-glitzy. The Front Porch cast includes Daniel Krell, Scott Pearson, Daina Michelle Griffith in the Garbo role, Elizabeth Miller, Jason Swauger, and many more. Experience Grand Hotel at the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. (M.V.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Music in the Streets returns to Irwin
Music in the Streets returned to downtown Irwin on Thursday evening. The event was presented by Irwin Business and Professional Association and Duncan Financial. Scheduled to perform were: Bob Brooks, at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street; Elaine Painter & Gary, at Brandy’s Basement; the Kenny Blake Band on the Fourth Street stage; the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Theatre Courtyard on Main Street; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band, with dancers Mary Louise King and Jim Wallace in the Fifth Street parking lot.
Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant
PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Italy Days set to kick off in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's favorite long-running traditions will get underway in Bloomfield today. Organizers say there will be four days full of delicious food and live entertainment celebrating the Italian heritage.The festival will be set up along Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets.For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Stately “Mini-Mansion” in Shadyside
Located on one of the East End of Pittsburgh’s most coveted and private roads, this museum-quality residence has been refinished from top to bottom. Architecturally significant and awe-inspiring in every detail. Impressive foyer and winding staircase, exquisite formal living room and dining room with burnished wood moldings and intricate fine details, newer country cook’s gourmet kitchen with adjoining family and morning rooms, first floor paneled library with den or office, new custom baths, finished lower level, welcoming back veranda overlooking professionally landscaped yard, dedicated mudroom, and everything that one would expect to be included in this amazing mini-mansion.
Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
Crash brings down light pole, shuts down part of busy North Side road
PITTSBURGH — A crash has shut down a portion of a road on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The crash is along East North Avenue near the intersection of Federal Street. A large light pole was brought down, and it appears that multiple cars were hit. This is a developing...
pghcitypaper.com
Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield
Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
Grandmother of 6-year-old boy hit by car in Glen Hazel working to keep other kids safe
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The grandmother of a 6-year-old boy struck by a car and killed last month is working to make sure other children are safe as the school year begins. Dashieba Wilder’s grandson, Jamel Auston, was riding his bicycle in front of his Glen Hazel home when he was struck.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
Comments / 2