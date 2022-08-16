ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Land Conservancy hosts book signing with California artist and naturalist

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3aRe_0hJOB1Nc00

Books will also be available for sale at the event

– The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County will host California artist and naturalist Robin Lee Carlson for a book discussion and signing at their Kathleen’s Canyon Overlook park at 2528 Callender Road in Arroyo Grande on Friday, August 19 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Carlson, who created the artwork featured throughout the park’s interpretive signage and nature-inspired playground, will be discussing her book “The Cold Canyon Fire Journals”. Her first published book is the culmination of five years exploring the legacy of the wildfires that have twice burned Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve.

“My artistic and scientific journey led me to a new understanding of how we must live in relationship to the land,” said Carlson. “With fire suppression and climate change undermining the regenerative work of wildfire, this story of ecological kinship is an urgent one, showing us how cultivating intimacy with our natural world teaches us what we need to do to sustain it.”

The Land Conservancy welcomes the public to join them for the book discussion on August 19. Books will be available for purchase and personalized signing by the author, with proceeds benefiting The Land Conservancy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
MORRO BAY, CA
Eater

A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast

The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
SOLVANG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

KSBY to launch 4 p.m. newscast

Locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. – KSBY-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, will debut KSBY News at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. Claudia Buccio has been promoted from weekends and now will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Central Coast native Richard Gearhart.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 08, 2022. 00:09— Sergio...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Naturalist#Signage
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 10-14

Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

City manager discusses city, school district cooperation

– This particular topic seems to come up with surprising frequency, especially at this busy and exciting “Back to School” time of year. City staff members are asked questions fairly often by friends, family members, or members of the public they run into around town while they’re shopping or doing errands, who wonder why “the city” doesn’t just do this or that, when what they’re curious about is actually something that the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) may be able to help them out with. I thought this might be a good time to clarify and to remind residents that the City of Atascadero and the Atascadero Unified School District are completely separate and unique governmental entities. We are both are here to serve the residents of our community, but in very different ways.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
A-Town Daily News

SLO Hillel announces new executive director of Jewish Student Life

Bandari has worked in a variety of Jewish organizations, arts, corporate entities and in scholarly publishing. “As our tradition demands, we move from strength to strength,” says Rabbi Hyman. “I am so inspired by our student leadership and the growth of our organization. We faced Covid, antisemitism, an election, all with each student sharing individual growth in kindness and in action. While not moving far, for SLO Hillel to have such an experienced Jewish professional and local hero Lauren Bandari moving from Board to Executive Director is a boon for our Hillel community. Truly we move from strength to strength.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Dog Bone Roundabout 08.15.2022

Did you drive through the detours on Golden Hill and Union roads in Paso Robles?. Ditas Esperanza said the detours frustrated a lot of drivers over the past week. But she says people need to stop using the medical plaza parking lot as a short cut. That’s private property.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 8 to 14

On August 8, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at 8950 Montecito Ave. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation: re-arrest/revoke. On August 10, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for vandalism of $400 or more. On August 10, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient,...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
697
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy