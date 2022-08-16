Land Conservancy hosts book signing with California artist and naturalist

Books will also be available for sale at the event

– The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County will host California artist and naturalist Robin Lee Carlson for a book discussion and signing at their Kathleen’s Canyon Overlook park at 2528 Callender Road in Arroyo Grande on Friday, August 19 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Carlson, who created the artwork featured throughout the park’s interpretive signage and nature-inspired playground, will be discussing her book “The Cold Canyon Fire Journals”. Her first published book is the culmination of five years exploring the legacy of the wildfires that have twice burned Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve.

“My artistic and scientific journey led me to a new understanding of how we must live in relationship to the land,” said Carlson. “With fire suppression and climate change undermining the regenerative work of wildfire, this story of ecological kinship is an urgent one, showing us how cultivating intimacy with our natural world teaches us what we need to do to sustain it.”

The Land Conservancy welcomes the public to join them for the book discussion on August 19. Books will be available for purchase and personalized signing by the author, with proceeds benefiting The Land Conservancy.