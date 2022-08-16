CARENCRO, LA. (KLFY) — RaiKwon Green is a Carencro native, country artist with his family to thank for his sound. Green says he has his aunt in Texas to thank for his love of country music. He remembers her always playing it. His grandfather often played it in the garage. Green also takes some inspiration from R&B because he remembers his mother playing it all the time during his childhood.

