ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Frank Leon Maraist Jr.

Frank Leon Maraist Jr. passed into eternal life on August 8, 2022. He was born in his home in Kaplan, December 21, 1931, to Frank Leon Maraist Sr. and Christine Marie Deshotels. Frank spent his youth in Kaplan and left home after graduating from Kaplan High in 1947 to attend Southwestern Louisiana Institute where he studied history and journalism and worked for the athletic department as an assistant to the sports information director.
KAPLAN, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Abbeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Abbeville, LA
Sports
KLFY.com

Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: RaiKwon Green

CARENCRO, LA. (KLFY) — RaiKwon Green is a Carencro native, country artist with his family to thank for his sound. Green says he has his aunt in Texas to thank for his love of country music. He remembers her always playing it. His grandfather often played it in the garage. Green also takes some inspiration from R&B because he remembers his mother playing it all the time during his childhood.
CARENCRO, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Judy Lynn Choate

ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpo#Jack Of All Trades#American Football
Abbeville Meridional

85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish

There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
VERMILION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy