Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program Launched in Forest ParkNewsFocus AtlantaForest Park, GA
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church membersCheryl E PrestonCollege Park, GA
Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in AtlantaSage NewsAtlanta, GA
Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in GeorgiaAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Newnan Times-Herald
Heritage volleyball makes impressive opening season impression
The Heritage Hawks volleyball team continued their impressive early season Thursday night when they defeated the Northgate Lady Vikings in straight sets (25-10 and 25-20). The victory improved their season record to 6-2. The six wins represent double their 2021 total of three. They also have wins against Warner Robins,...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta defeats Pebblebrook, falls to Northside
After an impressive East Coweta Lady Indians performance last weekend against Parkview, in which they defeated Parkview, the Lady Indians returned home for a pair of mid-week home games. On Tuesday, they opened their Region 2-7A schedule with a 12-1 win over the Pebblebrook Lady Falcons. Lady Indians Head Coach...
Newnan Times-Herald
Veal leads Newnan to a region win
Lady Cougar Maddie Veal dominated all facets of Newnan’s 2-1 win over the East Paulding Lady Raiders. Last year, the Lady Raiders went 13-1 in region play to clinch the title. Against Newnan, they lost their 2022 opener and equaled their 2021 region loss total. After the Georgia High...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta Sports Hall of Fame nomination time
It is time to begin the nomination process for the Coweta County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The induction banquet will be held next April, so the deadline for nominating someone to be included is Nov. 1, 2022. The Hall-of-Fame was born as an idea in the late...
golfcourseindustry.com
Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green
Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Simple, transformative ‘Moments’ at Wadsworth Saturday
Local audiences will have two opportunities to see a highly anticipated contemporary dance collaboration at the Wadsworth Auditorium on Aug. 20. Choreographers Abba Parrott and Liz Borom – along with nine professional dancers, three professional understudies and four pre-professional dancers from throughout Georgia and North Carolina – will present “Moments” at the Wadsworth Auditorium at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Channel 2′s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB Christopher Smith reacts to Will Muschamp's 'Coach Boom' nickname: 'I'm gonna tease him about that'
After spending 2021 as a senior analyst on the Georgia football staff following his firing as South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp was promoted to co-defensive coordinator during the offseason. He’ll share DC duties with Glenn Schumann following Dan Lanning’s departure to become head coach at Oregon. Muschamp’s...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta High School SROs Meadows, Ison honored
East Coweta High School honored its longtime school resource officers at a recent ceremony on the ECHS campus. Pictured from left are Col. James Yarbrough and Maj. Stephen Crook of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Vence Meadows, former ECHS student Sarah Najour, Lt. Rodney Ison, Sheriff Lenn Wood and ECHS Principal Steve Allen.
Newnan Times-Herald
Education Notes
Applications open for 2022-23 Student Advisory Council. State School Superintendent Richard Woods is looking for students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-23 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve...
Newnan Times-Herald
Locals rally around Newnan boy with cancer
The local community recently showed support for a Newnan family who has been facing a nightmare; on July 12, 8-year-old Chance Meadows was diagnosed with leukemia. On Aug. 9, local first responders and community members organized a drive-by parade at the family’s home to welcome Chance home from the hospital. He had been at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment for 28 days, said his mother, Amy Meadows.
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
Newnan Times-Herald
Beer, Bourbon and Wine fundraiser raises $60k for local Boys & Girls Clubs
Hundreds of area residents turned out in support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coweta County on Saturday at the annual Beer, Bourbon and Wine Tasting fundraiser. “We sincerely appreciate how the citizens of Newnan and Coweta County come out to support our events and our clubs,” said Dr. Bob Heaberlin, co-chair of the event.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: August
Newnan - Aug. 18 - Aug. 28. The Newnan Theatre Company presents “Lying in State,” a comedy about a state senator who dies in a ridiculous gun accident, which has made him into a national hero. The local political leaders are strenuously looking for someone to fill his senate seat. His ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play at his funeral, a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a big purple squirrel named Mel, in this madcap comedy about love, politics and things not being what they seem to be. For more information, call the NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit http://www.newnantheatre.org/lying-in-state .
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: The Boathouse
As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
