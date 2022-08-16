Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
16-year-old indicted in Dallas Costco robbery killing of father of 5
DALLAS — A Dallas teenager has been indicted on robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a man outside of a Costco store last year, according to court records. Camron Deshun Range, 16, of Garland, was indicted Thursday on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.
Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
Fort Worth police looking for missing 11-year-old
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.Crispen Donl Squalls was last seen in the 5100 block of Willie Street. Police describe Squalls as 5'03 and 110 pounds.He was last seen wearing a white button down long sleeve shirt, navy blue tie, possibly a navy blue vest and khaki pants. He was carrying a Marvel backpack.Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD Report # 22-0065275
1 At Large, 3 Arrested and Accused of Capital Murder in DeSoto Homicide: Police
One man is at large and three others are in custody, accused of capital murder in the July death of a DeSoto man. According to DeSoto Police, 24-year-old Theo Stith was inside his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place when he was fatally shot. Stith was found by...
White Settlement adds more 'flock cameras' to expand surveillance program
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement plans to expand a video surveillance program. Police say the program has been successful at getting wanted criminals, including murder suspects, off the streets. "These flock cameras, we’re averaging about 15 to 20 alerts a day," said White Settlement...
North Richland Hills police officers will be allowed to show off tattoos
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills Police Department announced it is making a change to its tattoo policy on Friday. The department has revised the policy to allow employees with approved tattoos to display them while on the job. Previously, officers were required to cover their ink.
Video: Fort Worth Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian
Police have now released a video showing a car they have been looking for since an elderly man was run over in Fort Worth last week. You can see the video here.
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury
A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug
A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days. Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera. “Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she...
Man Fatally Shot, Car Stolen From Dallas Car Wash
Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed a man before stealing his car from a car wash in the Redbird neighborhood. John Woodberry, 51, was at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash on the 7100 block of American Way on Aug. 11 when he was fatally shot.
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
Local Police Officer Helps Homeless Veteran
A once-homeless veteran is getting back on his feet after receiving help from a Fort Worth police officer. Officer Joe Spragins noticed Toney Dervan and his service dog while he was out on service calls around west Fort Worth last winter. The first time Spragins encountered Dervan, the man was...
The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
