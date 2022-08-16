Read full article on original website
Wrap it up all while keeping the surprise
St. LOUIS — You go to the trouble to get the perfect gift, but what if it’s so obvious what the gift is?. Inventor Duffy Hofer has the solution. It’s called Disguise the Surprise. See how she packs a punch of creativity into any gift-giving item.
Mattress Direct will get you back to school well rested and ready to learn
St. LOUIS — Laying the foundation for success in the classroom begins with the mattress your kids sleep on. Mattress Direct is having their back-to-school sale so that kids are well rested and able to learn. From the mattress topper that keeps everyone cool and comfortable to just the...
Love is in the art at the Saint Louis Art Fair
ST. LOUIS — For the 29th year, the Saint Louis Art Fair is in downtown Clayton. This St. Louis tradition hosts the top artists from around the country. This year you will get to see over 180 artists, including some from St. Louis. Plus sip on some wine eats...
Dress the part and get that dream job
ST. LOUIS — The great resignation is a great opportunity to do a work wardrobe refresh. Stylist Brittany Williams brought in several ideas to make a good impression during interviews. Plus learn if the style is a little more dressed down. Brittany’s ideas will also transition into your new...
Functional, fun, and stylish see more inside Civil Alchemy
ST. LOUIS — We hit the road today and make a stop in Webster Groves where you will find the neatest shop called Civil Alchemy. They carry high-quality clothing, accessories, home goods, gardening tools, and home décor. It is all high-quality items that are unique as they are beautiful.
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Silver Creek Saloon for only $25
St. LOUIS — Burgers, wraps chopped salad and wait until you taste the Sweet Bubba Sauce. Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to the Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville, Illinois.
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years
Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
August is Wellness month learn from the House of Routine
ST. LOUIS — Take care of yourself and you can take better care of others. We talk with Justin Crawford author and founder of the “House of Routine.”. Justin teaches and coaches people on wellness -what it looks like and how to build it into your life. He’s...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Austism Speaks St. Louis Walk Fundraiser
It's time to tie up your shoes for the world's largest autism support fundraiser, Autism Speaks.
Approved Home Improvements offers 40% off internal chimney repairs and more
St. LOUIS — Rain, rain go away, come back -never. Now is the time to take a look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approve Home Improvements look at your chimney and the whole fireplace. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration, they don’t use sub-contractors and have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis.
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School
Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning.
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Lydia Caesar is the only opening act for Boyz II Men Concert this Sunday
ST. LOUIS — She used to watch family members leave for a Boyz II Men concert as a young girl, and now she’s the opening act for them. Lydia Caesar stops by and gives us a sampling of what we’ll hear during the opening of the Boyz II Men concert this Sunday at 7 pm at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater in Alton, IL.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University
It's move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University.
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
