Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 must-try restaurants for August

The August edition of Where to Eat is mostly about new places including one from California doing spicy chicken sandwiches and one that cleverly combines Mediterranean food with a Texas touch. There's also sushi in Southlake and lemonade on West 7th. Last but not least, a longtime Mexican restaurant re-opens after closing due to a family medical emergency. Time to go get some enchiladas.
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 8 best bars for '90s-cool espresso martinis

Call it a comeback. The hottest drink in the current world of cocktails originated in the 1980s and picked up steam in the '90s, and its recent resurgence has bar owners scrambling to stock coupe glasses and coffee beans. Espresso martinis are all the rage right now, rediscovered by 20-somethings for their Instagram-friendly presentation and nostalgic '90s vibes that are so on-trend right now.
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney

With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas

From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
