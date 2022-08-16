Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Chef's long-awaited burger grill fires up this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news. This roundup of...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 must-try restaurants for August
The August edition of Where to Eat is mostly about new places including one from California doing spicy chicken sandwiches and one that cleverly combines Mediterranean food with a Texas touch. There's also sushi in Southlake and lemonade on West 7th. Last but not least, a longtime Mexican restaurant re-opens after closing due to a family medical emergency. Time to go get some enchiladas.
Enchant, 'world's largest' holiday lights spectacular, powers back up in North Texas for 2022
Dallas-Fort Worth will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling DFW at various locations — on and off — since 2017. For the second year in a row, Dallas' Fair Park will be the setting...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 8 best bars for '90s-cool espresso martinis
Call it a comeback. The hottest drink in the current world of cocktails originated in the 1980s and picked up steam in the '90s, and its recent resurgence has bar owners scrambling to stock coupe glasses and coffee beans. Espresso martinis are all the rage right now, rediscovered by 20-somethings for their Instagram-friendly presentation and nostalgic '90s vibes that are so on-trend right now.
Omni Fort Worth Hotel wrangles famous names for new cowboy-themed suites
Things are abuzz at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, which has executed a $10 million renovation — resulting in 22 new one-of-a-kind Western-themed suites which the Omni has developed the decor in partnership with three iconic Western brands: M.L. Leddy’s, Resistol, and Wrangler. According...
Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news includes some cool openings that have been in the works for a while, plus a few tasty new dishes and an enticing new beer. Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:. Jon's Grille is the much-anticipated burgers & BBQ restaurant opening in...
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into North Texas for holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
ICE! holiday sensation returns to Gaylord Texan Grapevine after 2-year freeze out
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney
With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
Mansfield business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing company in U.S., Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
Make a splash in Grand Prairie with swimming, shopping, and more
In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
Distillery and grill in Roanoke fulfills all your eating and drinking needs
The city of Roanoke is home to an ambitious new spot that's a restaurant and distillery in one. Called Anderson Distillery and Grill, it just opened at 400 S. Oak St., right by Roanoke City Hall, where it's serving a roster of spirits made in-house, along with cocktails and a menu of bites.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County. In the biggest news...
This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of the hottest U.S. markets for homebuyers
Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers. A new...
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan to receive Lone Star Film Festival's highest honor at 2022 gala
Yellowstone and 1883 may have gotten snubbed by the Emmys, but creator Taylor Sheridan will receive one of Fort Worth's biggest creative awards in his hometown this fall. Sheridan will be the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award recipient at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, taking place November 11 at Hotel Drover.
6 Fort Worth-area bars serving drinks with the trendy fruit of summer 2022
One big trend for summer drinking in Dallas-Fort Worth has been the incorporation of watermelon as a flavor. Watermelon is a perennial summer classic for sure, but in 2022, it seems like everyone's doing some kind of watermelon cocktail, from high-end bars to funky shot joints. What's especially refreshing about...
