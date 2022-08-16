4-star DL Xzavier McLeod sets commitment date

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod plays high school football for Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina. McLeod plans to decide where he will play college football on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman is the No. 172 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 25 player at his position. McLeod is the third-ranked recruit in South Carolina. He’s a key in-state recruit for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are favored to land his commitment per 247Sports.

The four-star will decide among Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The elite defensive line prospect plans to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

McLeod is a key SEC East recruit. How are teams in the division fairing with the class of 2023 recruiting cycle? Here’s how the SEC East stacks up (rankings per 247Sports).

Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5)

Florida Gators (No. 10)

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 11)

South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 19)

Kentucky Wildcats (No. 33)

Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 49)

Missouri Tigers (No. 67)

Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Florida are among the long list of schools that have offered a scholarship to Xzavier McLeod.

The Camden standout named his commitment date via Twitter:

McLeod later updated his commitment time.