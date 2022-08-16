ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

4-star DL Xzavier McLeod sets commitment date

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xchfo_0hJOATjG00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod plays high school football for Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina. McLeod plans to decide where he will play college football on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman is the No. 172 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 25 player at his position. McLeod is the third-ranked recruit in South Carolina. He’s a key in-state recruit for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are favored to land his commitment per 247Sports.

The four-star will decide among Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The elite defensive line prospect plans to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

McLeod is a key SEC East recruit. How are teams in the division fairing with the class of 2023 recruiting cycle? Here’s how the SEC East stacks up (rankings per 247Sports).

  • Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5)
  • Florida Gators (No. 10)
  • Tennessee Volunteers (No. 11)
  • South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 19)
  • Kentucky Wildcats (No. 33)
  • Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 49)
  • Missouri Tigers (No. 67)

Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Florida are among the long list of schools that have offered a scholarship to Xzavier McLeod.

The Camden standout named his commitment date via Twitter:

McLeod later updated his commitment time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, SC
Football
State
Texas State
Camden, SC
Sports
City
Camden, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the suspect used a handgun in the shooting FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a handgun to shoot […]
wach.com

Owner says his business was wrongly shut down by Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A business owner is fighting back after Columbia police shut down his business and called it a nuisance after receiving almost 200 calls to the store. “We had initiated an investigation on them last year just because of the volume of calls for service,”...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed in early-morning I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died early Tuesday morning when their vehicle struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 157, approximately two miles east of the Bowman exit, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#High School Football#American Football#Dl#Camden High School#Sec#Florida Gators#Missouri Tigers#Wltx#Briandohn247
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Investigation Underway After Body Found in Timmonsville

An investigation is underway in Florence County after a body was found in Timmonsville yesterday evening. According to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in the 1700 block of Timmons Road. No other details are currently available but are expected to be released soon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy