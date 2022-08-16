ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson.

The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later shared a snapshot of her “after boat hair” as she headed home from the water.

In addition to trying her hand at water sports, Kim conquered her fear of heights and walked along a rope bridge suspended in the treetops in an Idaho forest. “I cried every step of the way because I am afraid of heights, but I did it and I promise I’m never doing it again,” the SKKN founder captioned a photo from the excursion shared via her Instagram Story. She echoed those sentiments in a video clip taken by North, where she declared, “Never again. Nobody is ever talking me into this ever again.”

Despite her fear of heights, Kim did also manage to go zip-lining with her eldest daughter, joking in a social media upload, “My eyes were closed the entire time so I’m glad I have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was.” North, meanwhile, seemed to have a blast on her sky-high adventure, which she and Kim chronicled in a video shared on their joint TikTok account on Monday.

Kim’s vacation comes just one week after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Davidson, 28, had called it quits. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively revealed about the split earlier this month, adding that the exes will “remain friends” and have nothing but “respect” for one another.

The former couple, who hit it off after Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, were ultimately unable to make things work amid their respective busy schedules, a second insider exclusively told Us shortly after the breakup made headlines. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source explained. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

The insider continued: “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

In the wake of the split, Us confirmed that Davidson started trauma therapy partly due to Kanye West‘s aggressive posts both during and after the comedian’s relationship with the reality TV star. Just three days after news broke of the duo’s split, the Yeezy designer, 45, shared a photo of a mock New York Times cover via Instagram that read, “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” He did not add any further caption, and the post has since been deleted.

A source exclusively told Us that Kim — who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper — was “furious” about the post and confronted her ex-husband about it. “It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her,” the insider added. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”

The Kim and Kourtney take New York alum filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Though the estranged couple are still working out the details of their separation, Kim was declared legally single in March.

“I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” Kim said about life post-divorce during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “When I turned 40, everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Kim’s post-breakup getaway:

Comments / 14

Bill Ruud
3d ago

But, but, I thought north Idaho was full of racists. Why would she want to come here?

Reply
10
Cynthia Merritt
1d ago

I really thought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had like 10 kids but yet north is the only child that Kim and Kanye talk about why is that are the rest of the kids fake

Reply
3
beauty
3d ago

Has anyone noticed she pushing her daughters fame like her mom did her? She not cute she looks like dad but nothing plastics can’t handle.

Reply
3
 

