The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Doug Mastriano to hold first major rally in Pittsburgh Friday
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania’s governor comes to Pittsburgh tomorrow. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano will hold his first major rally in the Steel City. He’ll be joined by Florida Gov. and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. The visit provides a chance to fire up the GOP base amid dropping poll numbers but faces harsh criticism from some.
paydayreport.com
Seniors for Summer Lee & the Power of Multi-Generational Organizing
It was primary election night in Pittsburgh last May, and my high school classmate, Summer Lee, was narrowly edging out opponent Steve Irwin (who had more than $4.5 million in backing from AIPAC and its corporate allies) in her bid to become Pennsylvania’s first Black Congresswoman. The atmosphere was tense. Summer had a narrow 40-vote lead, and her supporters were on edge as the results came in.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
wtae.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pittsburgh Friday for a campaign event with Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. "This extreme agenda by the democrats, we're just sick and tired of it and we say no more," said state senator Doug Mastriano. "Don't go on defense, remind the people of Pennsylvania of what Josh Shapiro, and his daddy Wolf, did."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano, Florida's Ron DeSantis focus on crime, pandemic closures at Pittsburgh rally
Over one thousand people attended a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening where Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats over rising crime rates and boasted about Republicans’ record for keeping schools open during the pandemic. DeSantis, who has been floated as a...
travelawaits.com
American Queen’s Longest Sailing Explores Two Iconic U.S. Rivers
American Queen Voyages is going big — really big — with its latest offering. Its American Countess riverboat will be used for a 23-day journey on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, taking guests from just outside the Twin Cities in Minnesota to Pittsburgh. A reverse trip is also available.
nextpittsburgh.com
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
Pittsburgh business bankruptcies plunge in Q2
PITTSBURGH — Halfway through 2022, the year is on track to set a new low for commercial bankruptcy filings in western Pennsylvania, bypassing the 2021 record of 169. By the end of June, 68 western Pennsylvania businesses took the step, compared with 100 a year ago or 96 during the first half of 2020.
pghcitypaper.com
Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers
UPMC reported an almost $1.5 billion surplus at the end of 2021, but its nonprofit status meant it didn't pay any of this back to the city or county through property taxes. Organizers of the "UPMC: It’s Time to Pay What You Owe" campaign say the health care network, as one of the region's largest landowners and employers, can't reasonably justify this privilege.
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The cause of ‘The Pittsburgh Pause’
You’ll recall that some observers in Pittsburgh pooh-poohed the prospective sale of two hallmark commercial properties owned by a North Carolina company as being any harbinger of poorer things to come for the city’s office occupancy fortunes. But a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
pghcitypaper.com
Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield
Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
