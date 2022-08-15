ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football injury report after first scrimmage

By Joe Vitale
 3 days ago
Georgia held its first scrimmage of the fall this past weekend in preparation for the 2022 football season.

The Bulldogs lost 15 players to the NFL draft and additional players to the transfer portal, so the question becomes: How does Kirby Smart replace those key guys? Georgia was inactive in the transfer portal this offseason, but thanks to a run of elite recruiting classes, talent is not the issue in Athens.

But depth and inexperience might be, Smart said following the scrimmage.

“If you count, 40 to 35% of our team are freshmen,” Smart said.

Smart provided details on a few players who missed the scrimmage due to injury plus a few who played through some lingering issues.

Did not play in scrimmage: WR Arian Smith — High ankle sprain

  • High ankle sprain
  • Will require surgery
  • Expected to miss extended period of time

Kirby Smart:

“He had a tough ankle sprain, a high ankle sprain. I don’t know how long it’s going to take. It is going to require surgery, but it’s not broken. We’re hopeful to get him back.”

Did not play in scrimmage: OG Tate Ratledge — Turf foe

  • “Dinged up” with turf toe, Smart said
  • Missed most of last season with broken foot

Kirby Smart:

“Tate is dinged up. He’s got turf toe, we should get him back. “

Did not play in scrimmage: RB Kendall Milton — Hamstring

  • Grade 1 strain
  • Not believed to be too serious

Kirby Smart:

“Kendall Milton has a bit of a Grade 1 hamstring, but it’s nothing severe.”

“….Durability is always an issue at back; I don’t think I’ve been through a year here where we didn’t have one of our top three backs miss a game. If that happens, one of those guys (freshmen Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul) better be ready to step up and play.”

Did not play in scrimmage: OT Earnest Greene — Hamstring

  • Hamstring issue that’s been bothering him for a few weeks
  • Freshman who ranked as No. 2 interior offensive lineman in America

Kirby Smart:

“He’s got a hamstring that’s bothering him,” Smart said. “It’s been bothering him really for a couple weeks now. He’s had it since summer workouts. It’s kind of been nagging him. He’s been able to go some, but off and on, so we held him (out Saturday).”

Did not play in scrimmage: WR De’Nylon Morrissette — Hyperextended knee

  • Hyperextended his knee before camp began
  • Is running again, though
  • Smart says the freshman “should be back here shortly.”

Kirby Smart:

“De’Nylon hyperextended his knee before we even started camp. He got an injury that is lagging over from camp. He is back running. He should be back here shortly. Hopefully, we can get him back healthy.”

Played in scrimmage: LB Trezmen Marshall — Soft tissue calf strain

  • Played through calf strain

Kirby Smart:

“I thought Trezmen made a couple of good plays, he’s got to continue to stay healthy. He’s fighting a soft tissue calf strain, he’s in and out. He made a couple of good plays today.

Played in scrimmage: S Tykee Smith — Knee

  • Playing in a knee brace

Kirby Smart:

“He’s back repping, but he’s not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he’s back practicing to an extent.”

