ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.

2 DAYS AGO