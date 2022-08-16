Read full article on original website
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Deputies make ‘gruesome’ discovery of 2 bodies on Kitsap County property
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle
An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
Snohomish County prison worker charged with unsafe gun storage after suicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors said a state prisons employee didn’t properly secure the gun her 12-year-old son used to die by suicide, leading to a first-of-its-kind criminal charge in Snohomish County. Late last year, Branden McKinnon’s father sued the boy’s mother, Jennifer Wright, over his death last...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
Mother gunned down in Everett-area home invasion
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County woman was killed in an overnight home invasion. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, three men entered a home on 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Snohomish County near Everett. Deputies say a family of three — a...
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
q13fox.com
Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
KING-5
Fife ATM robbery suspects
Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area. Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area.
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Several vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot after thieves take keys
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot. The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. At least three vehicles were stolen after the thieves made off with the...
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
Troopers arrest wrong-way driver on I-90 early Thursday morning
A driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near State Route 18 was arrested early Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, troopers received 13 911 calls about a person driving in the wrong direction on I-90, west of Snoqualmie.
MyNorthwest
