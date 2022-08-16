ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle

An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
OLYMPIA, WA
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
Fife ATM robbery suspects

Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area. Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area.
FIFE, WA
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
