ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area

Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. police investigating deadly shooting near Beverly Center

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Beverly Grove neighborhood Friday evening. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards near the Beverly Center. Police say a man in his 20s was shot at the gas station. His friends […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood

A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Fullerton

A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus. Ocampo was booked...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area bordering Harbor Gateway. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue and the Los Angeles city limit, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Burned Body Found in South Los Angeles Area; Investigation Underway

A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Firefighters responded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Two Suspects Who Shot, Critically Wounded Man in Gramercy Park

Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim — identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded

LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Wounded in Pacoima Shooting; Suspect Sought

A shooting in the Pacoima area left a man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspect. The shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a Honda Civic that was heading north in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy