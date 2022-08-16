Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.
2 killed in 4-car crash as suspects allegedly fled police in Playa del Rey
Two people died in a crash Friday morning as police said a pair of suspects attempted to escape officers in the Playa del Rey neighborhood. Authorities said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on W Manchester Ave.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area
Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
mynewsla.com
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
L.A. police investigating deadly shooting near Beverly Center
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Beverly Grove neighborhood Friday evening. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards near the Beverly Center. Police say a man in his 20s was shot at the gas station. His friends […]
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood
A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say
The shooting occurred sometime around 12:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Fullerton
A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus. Ocampo was booked...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway
A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area bordering Harbor Gateway. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue and the Los Angeles city limit, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
Burned Body Found in South Los Angeles Area; Investigation Underway
A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Firefighters responded...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Suspects Who Shot, Critically Wounded Man in Gramercy Park
Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim — identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Wounded in Pacoima Shooting; Suspect Sought
A shooting in the Pacoima area left a man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspect. The shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a Honda Civic that was heading north in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 0