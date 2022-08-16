ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Visit Bucks County to Close Physical Location, Open Traveling Visitor Center in the Spring

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXj2j_0hJOA7dl00
Image via Visit Bucks County

The tourism information center will switch to a mobile location in the spring.

Visit Bucks County will be taking their tourist services mobile in 2023 as they replace their brick and mortar location with a traveling visitor center. Jodi Spiegel Arthur wrote about the driving business for the Bucks County Herald.

Come spring of 2023, the popular visitor center will close their Bensalem location and travel the county in a mobile center. This is in an effort to bring their services to those visiting Bucks County and make them more accessible to those stopping in one of the several beautiful townships and boroughs.

“We’re going from static to dynamic,” said Paul Bencivengo, the president and COO of Visit Bucks County. “We’re really excited about it. It’s a new opportunity.”

As foot traffic to the visitor center has gone down in recent years, Bencivengo believes that switching to a mobile location will help bring more business to Visit Bucks County. With an estimated 1.5 million people visiting their website annually, the new travel location will be able to bring information on the area to the wide array of visitors and tourists in a more convenient fashion.

Read more about the tourist information center’s new developments at the Bucks County Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Spectacular Gothic Victorian Farmhouse in Carversville

The Carversville home features beautiful decor and architecture, inside and out. A beautiful Gothic-style Victorian farmhouse in Carversville has gone up for sale. Originally built in mid-19th century, this home is perfectly perched on a hilltop and surrounded by a natural woodland landscape. For lovers of the beauty of Bucks County, this house is a must-have.
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Visitor Center#Information Center#Mobile#Coo Of Visit Bucks County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Cyclist Celebrates Bike Race Victories After Recovering from a Serious Health Scare

Chris Baccash overcame his health scare through working with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.Image via Penn Medicine News. A Doylestown cyclist is celebrating a clean bill of health after recovering from a serious health scare many years ago. Daphne Sashin wrote about the Bucks County native’s ride of a lifetime for Penn Medicine News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Bucks County man

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy