Visit Bucks County to Close Physical Location, Open Traveling Visitor Center in the Spring

Image via Visit Bucks County

The tourism information center will switch to a mobile location in the spring.

Visit Bucks County will be taking their tourist services mobile in 2023 as they replace their brick and mortar location with a traveling visitor center. Jodi Spiegel Arthur wrote about the driving business for the Bucks County Herald.

Come spring of 2023, the popular visitor center will close their Bensalem location and travel the county in a mobile center. This is in an effort to bring their services to those visiting Bucks County and make them more accessible to those stopping in one of the several beautiful townships and boroughs.

“We’re going from static to dynamic,” said Paul Bencivengo, the president and COO of Visit Bucks County. “We’re really excited about it. It’s a new opportunity.”

As foot traffic to the visitor center has gone down in recent years, Bencivengo believes that switching to a mobile location will help bring more business to Visit Bucks County. With an estimated 1.5 million people visiting their website annually, the new travel location will be able to bring information on the area to the wide array of visitors and tourists in a more convenient fashion.

Read more about the tourist information center’s new developments at the Bucks County Herald.