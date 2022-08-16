A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to ten acres after originally reported as six acres, CBSLA has learned. The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are on the scene of the fire at the moment. The department is using Encanto Park as a base to fight this fire.Crews are using an aerial assault with a half dozen choppers to combat this fire. The fire appeared to be burning away from nearby homes when Sky2 was over the scene. The cause of this fire is unknown at this moment.Nearby structures are threatened at this moment but it's unclear how many.

AZUSA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO