mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in South L.A. Area; Motorist Arrested
Two people were killed Friday when a motorist who was allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop sped into a South Los Angeles intersection and slammed into the vehicle they were in. Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los...
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
onscene.tv
Two Ejected in I-710 Freeway Crash | Lynwood
08.17.2022 | 2:08 AM | LYNWOOD – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle that had flown off the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located the vehicle with major damage, and two parties were ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters worked to safely backboard the ejected parties to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures
A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to ten acres after originally reported as six acres, CBSLA has learned. The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are on the scene of the fire at the moment. The department is using Encanto Park as a base to fight this fire.Crews are using an aerial assault with a half dozen choppers to combat this fire. The fire appeared to be burning away from nearby homes when Sky2 was over the scene. The cause of this fire is unknown at this moment.Nearby structures are threatened at this moment but it's unclear how many.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Trash Truck Catches Fire, Dumps Load In Valencia Intersection
A trash truck caught fire Friday and dumped it’s load which impacted traffic. Around 1:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a trash truck fire on Avenue Hall and Technology Drive in Valencia, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a...
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
Crews battle brush fire that threatened structures in Azusa
Fire crews battled a brush fire that was threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire had burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, […]
mynewsla.com
Chemical Spill at Jurupa School Injures Custodian, Prompts Campus Lockdown
An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
A burned body was found in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Palmdale Leaves One Dead
A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Palmdale. Deputies responded at 12:14 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Avenue R where they found the victim with gunshot wounds, sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra said. The man, in his 20s, died at the scene, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area
Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
OCFA Firefighters Knock Down House Fire In Santa Ana
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire in Santa Ana Friday evening. The blaze in the 1800 block of South Fairview Avenue was reported around 7:15 p.m., according to the OCFA. Firefighters needed just 11 minutes to knock down the flames and took another 17 minutes...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Fullerton
A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus. Ocampo was booked...
theavtimes.com
Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood
A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
