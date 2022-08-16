Read full article on original website
Miami man arrested in Tarboro, police find 36 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
TARBORO, Edgecombe County — Tarboro police stopped and searched a vehicle on Hwy. 64 East after the driver was clocked going 94 miles per hour. Police said it happened Aug. 14, 2022. After the search found 36 pounds of marijuana, 25-year-old Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo was charged with:. Trafficking...
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
