The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a larceny suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO