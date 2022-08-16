Read full article on original website
WIBW
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
WIBW
Topeka men arrested for aggravated assault following traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested for aggravated assault after they were recognized during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers helped another agency during a traffic stop. During this stop, TPD noted that suspects from an ongoing investigation...
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Aggravated robbery suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of aggravated robbery is in custody days after it was reported. On Aug. 15, officers with the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 block of SW 10th Street after a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a release. On Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation, Devon […]
Motorcycle stolen in Kansas recovered in Platte County
ATCHISON COUNTY —A 2008 red Honda 1000RR motorcycle taken from the 200 block North 9th in Atchison on Monday has been recovered, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Department recovered the motorcycle in a rural area near 371 Highway and Old Pike road...
WIBW
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
WIBW
Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
Kan. woman back in jail for alleged probation violation
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for an alleged probation violation. On Wednesday, police arrested 49-year-old Brenda L. Ogden-Buttron of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She has a history of arrests for alleged crime. On Mother's Day,...
Corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the police department activity report. A...
WIBW
Inmate body slams, hospitalizes Riley Co. corrections officer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. corrections officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate body slammed him. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Riley Co. Jail at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery.
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
Lawrence police search for suspect after car crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a suspect following a two-vehicle crash. On Friday, Aug. 19, the LKPD reported that at 3:13 p.m. two cars were involved in a crash on 6th Street. Initially, the road was closed from Louisiana Street to Mississippi Street while emergency crews worked the scene. One […]
WIBW
One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after leading officers on a short chase through Topeka and wrecking the stolen motorcycle he was driving. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle driver, identified as Robert M. Thornbrough, 38, for traffic violations in the area of 10th St. and SW MacVicar.
Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large
The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.
KHP Trooper reinstated after termination, lawyer calls termination retaliation
KANSAS (KSNT) – A Kansas State Trooper has been reinstated after his previous termination by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kansas State Troopers Association made the announcement that Trooper Justin Dobler has been reinstated to his job after being terminated following a deadly chase. In a statement made by KSTA President Bryan Clark, the organization […]
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
