Tillamook, OR

Air quality advisory for Portland-Vancouver due to smog 8/16/22

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday August 16, 2022 for Portland-Vancouver due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect ozone pollution to reach levels Thursday afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including...
PORTLAND, OR
Help Lance & Tammi Re-build Their Barn

Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.
MANZANITA, OR
Tillamook, OR

