Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.

MANZANITA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO