Air quality advisory for Portland-Vancouver due to smog 8/16/22
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday August 16, 2022 for Portland-Vancouver due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect ozone pollution to reach levels Thursday afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including...
Art-Filled Weekend in South County – Twist Wine Hosts Makers Market on Saturday Aug. 20th
There will be lot’s of art in Pacific City this weekend! Not only is the Nestucca Valley Artisans Festival (at Kiawanda Community Center) returning after it’s Covid hibernation – TWIST WINE (34930 Brooten Rd, Pacific City) will be hosting a Makers Market upstairs featuring 5 LOCAL artists.
Help Lance & Tammi Re-build Their Barn
Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.
Politics at Play in Manzanita; “Mudslinging” Begins with Questionable Questions about Mayoral Candidate’s Business Dealings
EDITOR’S NOTE: The post on the North Coast BBQ didn’t name names (or include the name of the author), but as Deb Simmons explains below, she is the only candidate for Manzanita mayor. As she pledged to do, provide transparency, here is her response. to the post that read:
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Awards First Ever Civilian Commendation Award to Brodie Cloud Today, August 19th
Today, August 16, 2022, Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown presented the first ever Sheriff’s Civilian Commendation Award to Brodie Cloud for his actions in rendering aid and assistance to an injured bicyclist and two friends earlier this year. At the time, Brodie was a senior at Tillamook High School...
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Appointment of Estate Personal Representative
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been. appointed and have qualified as the Personal Representative of. the estate. All persona having claims against the estate are. hereby required to present the same, with proper vouchers, within. four months after the date of first publication of this notice,. as...
