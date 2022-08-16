Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP : It wasn’t just the Dixie Youth World Series teams that walked away with trophies. Lumberton was the biggest winner, drawing thousands of people into town to enjoy a week of youth baseball, as well as Lumberton’s amenities that made their visit enjoyable. Both the city and Robeson County gained financially from this event. Our restaurants saw more diners, our hotels saw more visitors and yes, we had to deal with more cars in our community, but that is a very small price to pay for a big reward. Well done.

THUMBS DOWN : Both the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Hope Alive Inc. need to get on the same page when it comes to helping people caught in drug addiction. It is no secret that Robeson County has many residents suffering from the effects of addiction. Twice, the county has rejected Hope Alive’s plan to open a facility to integrate recovering addicts back into the community. We understand — and in some cases even support — a “not-in-my-backyard” reason for halting such a facility, but it appears the county is telling Hope Alive Inc. that no location will be approved. If there is a hidden agenda here, we’d like to know what it is. If Hope Alive Inc. isn’t welcome here, then the county needs to say that and come up with another plan.

THUMBS UP : According to early results in The Robesonian’s weekly Opinion Poll, readers claim their biggest concern as children return to school is safety around the district. We give a huge thumbs up to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other agencies, for their preparedness training.

Last week the RCSO staged an active shooter drill to refresh skills we hope will never have to be used. Specifically, the department involved student resource officers, who will be the first line of defense in case of an attack at any of our local schools. This is the level of service we have come to expect from members of our local law enforcement. It’s also the kind of training that helps reduce the concern we all have when we hand off our children each school day.

There’s still time to participate in the Opinion Poll. Go to Robesonian.com/poll.

THUMBS DOWN : The North Carolina Department of Commerce reported earlier this month that the unemployment rate increased slightly in the last month, both locally and around the country.

We’re giving this a thumbs down, but it really is a correction that indicates we’re likely back to normal variations in the unemployment rate. Robeson County — like the rest of the country has enjoyed falling unemployment rates as employers work through their staffing challenges related to what economists are calling “The Great Resignation.”

Now that we’ve reached full employment, it’s completely normal to see the unemployment rate increase and decrease from month to month. A more realistic look at the employment rate will reveal itself after several months of data is gathered — and as we move past this extraordinary period in history.

THUMBS UP : Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper joined Dominion Energy officials to observe the company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. The governor and other North Carolina officials continue to support offshore wind as an opportunity for economic growth and to further the state’s transition toward a clean energy future. This is a good plan that would provide an additional alternative to more traditional power generation methods.

THUMBS DOWN : Look, we’ve seen the number of COVID-19 cases and emergency-room visits in North Carolina decline during the last week, but viral levels in the waste stream and hospitalizations relating to the virus have increased. This virus is still a very real threat to our community locally, statewide, nationally and even globally. Do what you can to keep you and others safe from this devastation virus; this includes getting vaccinated and maintaining safe social practices such as wearing a mask in crowded places, wash you hands frequently and keep a safe distance from other when possible.

THUMBS UP : A.C. Locklear, a Lumbee, has been promoted to the position of Federal Relations director, an inaugural position within the National Indian Health Board. As a key member of the National Indian Health Board Government Relations team, Locklear will lead National Indian Health Board’s federal, budget and regulatory policy priorities. This will entail developing and advancing tribal health and public health policy priorities to the Administration and the Agencies of the Federal Government, leading budget formation, analysis, and advocacy work and bolstering tribal leader participation in consultation and Tribal Advisory Committees.

THUMBS DOWN : It is a shame that we even need to address the issue of driver safety related to emergencies on our roads and highways. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. But drivers aren’t always adhering to the law, and that can cause life-altering situations.