Avery Sloan ‘25 is studying journalism, political science and leadership studies at Elon University. Sloan is the politics editor at Elon News Network, ensuring coverage of Student Government and Board of Aldermen meetings, and events of the surrounding Elon area. Sloan is particularly passionate about providing news coverage to spaces that Elon students and people in the Elon community would not have access to, and hopes to continue learning more about journalism both in and out of ENN to better figure out her life trajectory. Outside of reporting, Sloan is usually listening to music, hanging out with friends or watering her multitude of plants.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO