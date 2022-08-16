Read full article on original website
Elon University student-athletes help new students move in
On this year’s move-in day, Elon University will again renew a tradition that began in 2019, as the school’s varsity fall sports teams will assist with new-student move-in. Elon’s dance team has been a part of this tradition since it began three years ago. For junior Isabella Venziale,...
Elon University class of 2026 arrives in Global Neighborhood
An orientation leader helps a new student carry furniture and decorations up to their dorm room in the Global Neighborhood on Aug. 20. Adjacent to Lake Mary Nell and the Loy Center is the Global Neighborhood. This neighborhood is full of LLCs — ASHES, African diaspora, creative arts, international, performing arts and polyglot — all located within its five residence halls. These buildings surround Global Commons, a beloved study spot and classroom space on campus. Global also neighbors Lakeside Dining Hall, where a different culture’s cuisine is served each week. The neighborhood is made up of primarily freshmen and sophomores.
Programming for Elon University’s 2022 New Student Orientation will focus on community
Director of New Student Programs Emily Krechel said after two years of modified programming, she is using the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to focus further on building a sense of community through orientation. New student orientation was modified most drastically in 2020. That year, programming was in person...
Names to know at Elon University
Connie Book is Elon University’s ninth president. Previously, she was a faculty member for 16 years. Book became university president four years ago in 2018. As university president, Book has focused on launching the 10-year Boldly Elon strategic plan and Elon LEADS campaign. Her office is located in the Powell Building. She is often spotted around campus, such as on a walk or at College Coffee.
Elon University announces plans for possible rain on Convocation
Facilities Management member sets up chairs ahead of New Student Convocation Aug. 20. With the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the forecast during New Student Convocation on Aug. 20, Elon University will announce at 6 a.m. Saturday morning if the event will be moved to a rain location. In...
Letters from the leaders: Student Body President Nadine Jose
Whether you are returning to campus or about to embark on your first year, I am excited to welcome you into the 2022-2023 academic year. I am Nadine Jose, and this year I have the honor and privilege of being your Student Body President. On behalf of the Student Government...
Elon University ranked No. 4 best-run college by Princeton Review
Alamance Building at Elon University. The 2023 Princeton Review college guide ranked Elon University No. 4 in “best-run” colleges”, No. 6 in “best college theater,” No. 8 “most beautiful campus” and in six other categories. In the 2021 guide, Elon led colleges in...
Avery Sloan
Avery Sloan ‘25 is studying journalism, political science and leadership studies at Elon University. Sloan is the politics editor at Elon News Network, ensuring coverage of Student Government and Board of Aldermen meetings, and events of the surrounding Elon area. Sloan is particularly passionate about providing news coverage to spaces that Elon students and people in the Elon community would not have access to, and hopes to continue learning more about journalism both in and out of ENN to better figure out her life trajectory. Outside of reporting, Sloan is usually listening to music, hanging out with friends or watering her multitude of plants.
Mediterranean Deli closes permanently
The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
Historic Neighborhood residents excited to create original experiences
People are seen during move-in day in front of the Virginia Residence Hall on Aug. 19. Lizzie Strouse is no stranger to Elon's campus. Her two older sisters, classes of 2022 and 2024, are also members of the Elon community. As the third Strouse sister to pursue her four years here, she said she’s excited to create her own experience.
Community Health Update for August 17
As announced in my July 27 email update to the Elon community, this week marks the return of regular Wednesday health update messages. We encourage you to read the weekly email, which will include important information, links to university websites with additional resources, and announcements about any changes to protocols.
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
New UNC Police Chief Aims to ‘Make Campus Proud’ of Department
With students coming back to campus and the first week of classes commencing, newly hired UNC chief of police Brian James says he is excited to build community trust and keep the school safe this semester. James began his role as UNC chief of police on July 1. He held...
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
Elon University women’s soccer defeats American in season opener
Elon senior Bethany Harford was emotional when she stepped onto the pitch at Rudd Field prior to the Elon University women’s soccer team’s season opener against the American University Eagles. After missing all of last season due to injury, Harford felt relieved to be back playing again. “I...
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
