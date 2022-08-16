Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Pair Accused of Stealing Nearly 500 Gallons of Diesel
Felony charges were filed Thursday against two men accused of stealing nearly 500 gallons of diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were each charged with grand theft of over $950, according to court records. They were both scheduled to be arraigned...
mynewsla.com
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Man For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
Felony charges were filed Friday against a man suspected of stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was charged Friday morning with two felony counts — burglary and grand theft over $950, according to court records. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of presenting false identification to a peace officer.
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Man Charged For Alleged Residential Burglary
A felony charge was filed Friday against 41-year-old man suspected in a July residential burglary in Palm Springs. Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with burglary, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon. Officers responded to...
mynewsla.com
Operation Results in Seizure of Hundreds of Stolen Catalytic Converters
A law enforcement operation to crack down on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in Perris led to the seizure of more than 400 converters and the identification of unlicensed auto repair shops, authorities said Thursday. The sweep was conducted Wednesday by the Riverside County Vehicle Dismantler Industry Strike Team, composed of...
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Lane around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk
A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Attempt to Set Grocery Store Employee on Fire
A 31-year-old transient man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a grocery store employee, who confronted him about allegedly trying to steal a cartful of items. Raul Genaro Bautista was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Duo Behind Bars For Alleged Mail Theft in Rancho Mirage for Five Months
A man and woman were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over an almost five-month period. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Operating Honey Oil Lab in Eastvale Neighborhood
A 38-year-old man suspected of operating a honey oil lab that posed a public safety threat to an Eastvale neighborhood was released from jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Ronald Brett Lilly was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of manufacturing illegal substances and possession of marijuana for sale. Lilly was...
foxla.com
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
mynewsla.com
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
