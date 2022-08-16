Florida man cyberstalked Summit County judge’s family; girlfriend extorted judge’s ex, feds say

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
TV’s newest judge, Williams Byers, in spotlight – over FBI subpoenas
FBI subpoenas served to South Euclid Municipal Court and to the city of South Euclid seeking emails and other correspondence and documents related to Judge Gayle Williams Byers’ were both unnecessary and “unfortunate,” her lawyer said. Williams Byers resigned on July 31 and began a career as...
FBI seeking records on former Ohio judge
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned federal agents went to South Euclid city offices Tuesday demanding documents and videos of council meetings.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty in Cleveland murder
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl can still be put to death.
University of Akron police Lt. disciplined after actions in arrest deemed excessive
A University of Akron Police Lieutenant faces discipline for his actions during an arrest on July 13 that have since been deemed excessive.
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Akron Fugitive Skips Town During Trial for Shooting of 15-Year-Old, Sought by U.S. Marshals
by Akron Police Department (PSA), Akron, Ohio –Yesterday afternoon, members of the Northern Ohio Violent...
Man sentenced for breaking into home, raping woman
A man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Bikes, cars, and juvenile court: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, curfew violation, theft from auto: Turnbury Road, Landerwood Drive. After a Turnbury resident reported an unknown male with a flashlight rummaging through their parked vehicle at 5 a.m. Aug. 11, police arrived to find a Woodmere boy in another car. He was detained until his parents arrived.
Female shot in face during Eastlake shooting: Police
A female was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Eastlake Wednesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
Officers help capture armed man wanted for attempted murder in Cleveland: Brook Park Police Blotter
Fleeing & eluding, having an illegal weapon, receiving stolen property: Brookpark Road & West 139th Street. An armed Cleveland man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Aug. 10 after he drove away from a traffic stop.
Man who skipped sentencing for firing shots at 2 boys captured after standoff in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man who had skipped his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at two boys was captured Tuesday after a standoff with police at a residence in the Firestone Park neighborhood. Tyler Duncan, 21, surrendered to members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
cleveland19.com
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been sentenced to three to four years in prison after neighbors said he harassed them repeatedly, ultimately firing a gun during an argument. Branson Gunter previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and attempting to have weapons while...
spectrumnews1.com
Jayland Walker case to be first investigated by United Nations group
AKRON, Ohio — The fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers has caught the world’s attention. A new United Nations group will conduct an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. The group was formed following the death of George Floyd at the hands...
Resident unaware of stolen vehicle until other agency reports it: Mayfield Police Blotter
North Ridgeville police called at 5:21 a.m. Aug. 15 to report that they had been in pursuit of a vehicle that was registered to a Mayfield resident. They eventually lost sight of it and wanted to know if it had been reported stolen. Officers responded to the home of the...
