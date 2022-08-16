ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of Donald Watts. Officers responded to a home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found Watts dead at the scene. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD update on fentanyl dangers

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury police investigating shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
SALISBURY, NC

