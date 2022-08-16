Read full article on original website
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of Donald Watts. Officers responded to a home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found Watts dead at the scene. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found...
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.
WBTV
Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy
Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy
WBTV
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran Joshua Rohrer will not face criminal charges, Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page announced. Page released his decision at a Gastonia City Council meeting. Rohrer was arrested Oct. 13, 2021 and charged with panhandling...
WBTV
Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway
Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says
Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.
WBTV
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
fox46.com
Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
qcitymetro.com
CMPD update on fentanyl dangers
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
WBTV
Salisbury police investigating shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
