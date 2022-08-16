Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind Is Having Its First Divorce
Love Is Blind may be the least traditional reality show out there, but for a while, it seemed like Netflix was really onto something. As contestants (and cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey) attempted to discover if love is really blind, the answer seemed to be yes... at least, for those couples who said “I do.” Of the four married Love Is Blind couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely — only one has gone their separate ways. Jones and McNeely shared their breakup announcement on Instagram on Aug. 17, explaining they had separated and are divorcing.
Elite Daily
Fans Are Convinced Demi Lovato's "29" Is All About Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato is ready to lay out the truth on their upcoming album, Holy Fvck. Lovato, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, has always been honest in her lyricism — even if the details are sometimes less than savory. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Lovato, released their latest single, “29,” and the lyrics delve into the complicated dynamics of a past relationship. Now, fans are convinced the song is all about Lovato’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2016. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Lovato and Valderrama for comment on the song, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
Elite Daily
Aisha Dee's Life-Changing Look Both Ways Moment Happened At Age 8
In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, The Bold Type and Look Both Ways star Aisha Dee discusses her love of acting with “weirdos” and how she’s living her best life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
I'm Already Obsessed With Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco's Time-Travel Rom-Com
Pete Davidson may be fresh off a breakup in real life, but he’s finding love again onscreen in his next big movie. In Peacock’s upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Davidson plays Gary, who initially seems to really hit it off with Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) on their first date... but things get a lot more complicated very quickly. If you’re excited to see Davidson and Cuoco’s chemistry in a rom-com with an unexpected sci-fi twist, then you’re in luck, because Meet Cute’s premiere date is fast approaching.
Elite Daily
NCT's Jaehyun's "Forever Only" Solo Debut Is An Emotional R&B Bop
Thanks to NCT’s Jaehyun, it looks like “sexy lonely summer” is in full effect this season. On Aug. 18, the singer released his first-ever solo single, “Forever Only,” and it’s an absolute banger. He also released a dreamy music video to accompany the track. IYDK, Jaehyun is a member of the K-pop group NCT 127, which is one of the many subgroups underneath the ever-expanding NCT umbrella. Now, he’s venturing off solo and is brandishing a sultry vibe: “sexy lonely,” a term used in a recent British GQ profile. So, how does this newfound energy blend in with “Forever Only?” Allow me to dive into the English translation behind the new track.
Elite Daily
Travis Barker Said He Tested Positive For COVID
Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19. On Aug. 18, the Blink-182 musician announced on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself flinging drumsticks against a wooden plank. “Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote in the caption with an angry emoji. Barker’s diagnosis comes one week...
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 18, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. 10 Essential Lee Pace Movies And TV Shows To Stream Right Now. It is always a blessed day when...
Comments / 0